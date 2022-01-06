Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2021-2031 With Profiles Of 140 Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotubes market is growing rapidly, driven by demand for conductive materials for applications in electronics and batteries for electric vehicles.

LG Chem has recently announced the completion of a 1,200 metric ton (MT) expansion of their CNT production capacity to 1, 700 MT. At the end of 2020, Carbice Corporation raised $15 million to develop CNTs for thermal management in electronics. Cabot Corporation acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million.

Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine. Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in rubber, coatings, transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices.

This Report Includes:

Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2031.

Industry activity and product news 2020-2021.

Analysis of other carbon nanotube related materials including Double-walled carbon nanotubes, Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs), Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs), Carbon nanohorns (CNH), Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) and carbon nanofibers.

Market analysis of carbon nanotubes in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables.

Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials.

Profiles of more than 140 companies. Companies profiled include LG Chem, MECHnano, Capital Power Corporation, Somalytics, Huntsman Corporation, NovationSi, Zeon Corporation, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation, NAWA Technologies, OCSiAl and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview Of Carbon Nanotubes

3. Carbon Nanotube Synthesis and Production

4. Carbon Nanotubes Patents

5. Carbon Nanotubes Pricing and Price Drivers

6. Carbon Nanotubes in 3D Printing

7. Carbon Nanotubes in Adhesives

8. Carbon Nanotubes in Aerospace

9. Carbon Nanotubes in Automotive

10. Carbon Nanotubes in Batteries

11. Carbon Nanotubes in Composites

12. Carbon Nanotubes in Conductive inks

13. Carbon Nanotubes in Construction

14. Carbon Nanotubes in Electronics

15. Carbon Nanotubes in Filtration

16. Carbon Nanotubes in Fuel Cells

17. Carbon Nanotubes in Life Sciences and Medicine

18. Carbon Nanotubes in Lubricants

19. Carbon Nanotubes in Oil and Gas

20. Carbon Nanotubes in Paints and Coatings

21. Carbon Nanotubes in Photovoltaics

22. Carbon Nanotubes in Rubber and Tires

23. Carbon Nanotubes in Sensors

24. Carbon Nanotubes in Smart Textiles and Apparel

25. Carbon Nanotubes in Supercapacitors

26. Carbon Nanotubes in Other Markets

27. Collaborations

28. Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles (125 Company Profiles)

29. Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles (18 Company Profiles)

30. Research Methodology

31. References

Companies Mentioned

Arkema

BNNT LLC

C2CNT LLC

Carbonics Inc.

DexMat, Inc.

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

GSI Creos Corporation

Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Murata Machinery Ltd.

OCSIAL

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zeon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6opoc7

