Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report 2020-2030 With In-depth Company Profiles Of 100 Producers And Product Developers

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for MWCNTs has until the last year witnessed a decline in large-scale production; however, there still remains global demand of >2000-2500 tons per annum with increased demand over the past 12 months in composites, automotive and aerospace applications and especially as battery additives in Asia. MWCNTs are used as conductive agents in lithium-ion secondary batteries, with demand increasing greatly in markets for EVs and PHEVs. The use of carbon nanotubes as anode-conductive additives allows for a reduction in the use of conductive materials by around 30 per cent and increase the capacity of lithium-ion batteries. LG Chem has recently announced plans to increase production capacity from 500 to 1,700 tons per annum to meet battery market demands and Cabot Corporation has acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. The market volume for SWCNTs will increase in the coming years due to multi-volume production methods coming on stream and reduction in price. This will allow for penetration in high volume markets such as polymer composites, conductive coatings, antistatic coatings, rubber and tires, batteries, construction materials, asphalt, power cables and plastics.

Report contents:

Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2030.

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Assessment of carbon nanotubes by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for carbon nanotubes, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of nanotubes to 2030 and main players.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for carbon nanotubes including potential revenues, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market analysis-Carbon nanotubes in:

3D printing.



Adhesives.



Aerospace and aviation.



Automotive.



Coatings.



Composites.



Electronics (Flexible electronics, conductive films and displays; conductive inks; transistors, integrated circuites; memory devices; photonics)



Energy storage, conversion and exploration (Batteries, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, fuel cells and hydrogen storage)



Filtration and separation.



Life sciences and medical.



Power cables.



Lubricants.



Oil and gas.



Rubber and tires.



Sensors.



Smart textiles and apparel.



Thermal interface materials (TIM)

Analysis of opportunities, by applications.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global carbon nanotubes market.

In-depth company profiles of over 100 producers and product developers.

Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.

Analysis of the market for boron nitride nantotubes.

In-depth profiles of carbon nanotubes producers

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on CNTs market, by end-user industry.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary2 Overview Of Carbon Nanotubes3 Carbon Nanotube Production4 Carbon Nanotubes Patents5 Carbon Nanotubes Pricing6 Carbon Nanotubes In 3D Printing7 Carbon Nanotubes In Adhesives8 Carbon Nanotubes In Aerospace9 Carbon Nanotubes In Automotive10 Carbon Nanotubes In Batteries11 Carbon Nanotubes In Composites12 Carbon Nanotubes In Conductive Inks13 Carbon Nanotubes In Construction14 Carbon Nanotubes In Electronics15 Carbon Nanotubes In Filtration16 Carbon Nanotubes In Fuel Cells17 Carbon Nanotubes In Life Sciences And Medicine18 Carbon Nanotubes In Lubricants19 Carbon Nanotubes In Oil And Gas20 Carbon Nanotubes In Paints And Coatings21 Carbon Nanotubes In Photovoltaics22 Carbon Nanotubes In Rubber And Tires23 Carbon Nanotubes In Sensors24 Carbon Nanotubes In Smart Textiles And Apparel25 Carbon Nanotubes In Supercapacitors26 Other Markets27 Collaborations28 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles29 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles30 Research Methodology31 References Companies Mentioned

Arkema

BNNT LLC

C2CNT LLC

Carbonics, Inc.

DexMat, Inc.

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

GSI Creos Corporation

Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Murata Machinery Ltd.

OCSIAL

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zeon Corporation

