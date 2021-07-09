Global Carbon Capture And Storage Market Research Report 2021: Lucrative Growth Owing To Stringent Regulatory Standards Regarding Environment Conservation

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Analysis By Technology, Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been...

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Analysis By Technology, Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market was valued at USD 1551.75 Million in the year 2020.

The global temperature is increasing at an alarming rate and in order to contain the rise in temperature, carbon dioxide emitted in the atmosphere needs to be controlled. And in order to maintain temperatures, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) are considered the most important emissions reduction factor after electrification and renewables to achieve net carbon neutrality.The global Carbon Capture and Storage market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.

The continuous rise in demand of CCS Technology in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards Oil and Gas sector coupled with rapid industrialisation across developed and emerging economies will drive the Carbon Capture and Storage market size.

Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries is anticipated to drive the market of global Carbon Capture and Storage in future.America region holds the major Carbon Capture and Storage market share and is also projected to be a rapidly growing region during the forecast period. The market is estimated to expand significantly owing to the rise in production activities in the region.CCS is primarily used across power plants and natural gas processing plants where COVID-19 has resulted in a very minimal impact. However, due to lockdown imposed across various countries, it has impacted commercial sectors, such as cement plants, chemical plants, and others, which plays a very small role in the CCS market.

Pre combustion capture technology has wide technological applicability in gasification combined cycle power plant. The ability to convert solid fuel into syngas through heat application due to high pressure in the presence of oxygen, will make it preferable than others.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Scope and Methodology1 1 Scope of the Report1 2 Research Methodology1 3 Executive Summary 2 Strategic Recommendations 3 Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Product Overview 4 Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Sizing and Forecast4 1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20264 2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market4 3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook 5 Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation, By Technology5 1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Segment Analysis5 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)5 3 By Pre-Combustion Capture - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5 4 By Oxy Fuel Combustion Capture- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5 5 By Post Combustion Capture- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6 Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation, By Application6 1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Segment Analysis6 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)6 3 By EOR Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6 4 By Industrial - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6 5 By Agriculture - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 7 Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation, By End User7 1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Segment Analysis7 2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)7 3 By Oil & Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7 4 By Coal & Biomass Power Plant - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7 5 By Chemicals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7 6 By Iron & Steel - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 8 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Regional Analysis8 1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market: By Region (2020 & 2026) 9 Americas Carbon Capture and Storage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 10 Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 11 APAC Carbon Capture and Storage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 12 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Dynamics12 1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Drivers12 2 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Restraints12 3 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Trends 13 Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis13 1 Market Attractiveness13 1 1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market - By Technology (Year 2026)13 1 2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market - By Application (Year 2026)13 1 3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market - By End User (Year 2026)13 1 4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market - By Region (Year 2026) 14 Competitive Landscape14 1 Global Leading Carbon Capture and Storage company Competitiveness 15 Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Aker Carbon Capture

Fluor Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JGC Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

NRG Energy

Royal Dutch Shell

Dakota Gasification Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq23w0

