Global Capnography Devices Market Review 2018-2019 And Projections To 2024

Major factors driving this market globally include the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography, an increasing number of surgeries, and the rapid growth in the geriatric population. There is also an increased availability of clinical evidence to support capnography monitoring. Emerging markets are also posing growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The novel coronavirus, SARS-COV-2, is an infectious disease that causes COVID-19. Most people with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. In severe cases, the virus triggers damage to the lungs, causing the body's oxygen levels to decline and making it difficult to breathe. Increasing COVID-19 cases globally are slowing down the production of various medical devices.

Report Scope

This report examines the current and future market potential of capnography devices. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2024 and market shares for key market players. The capnography devices market is broken down by products, technologies, applications, and end-users.

This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data are provided for 2018 as the base year and 2019 and forecast through 2024.

The report includes:

An overview of the global capnography devices markets

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Market share analysis of capnography devices based on types of product, application, and end-users

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the capnography devices markets, MedTech and medical tourism

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new devices, and regulatory and reimbursement scenarios

Coverage of global confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths and a look at the collaboration between organizations and governments to stop this pandemic and details of regulatory delays, clinical trials, and new product launches in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Infinium Medical, Medtronic PLC, Philips, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Smiths Medical

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Capnography Devices

Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 4 Capnography Devices: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Capnography Devices by Technology

Mainstream Capnography Technology

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Sidestream Capnography Technology

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Global Market for Capnography Devices by Product Category

Capnometers

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Parameters

Portability

Capnography Accessories

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Capnography Devices by Application

Cardiac Care

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Trauma and Emergency Care

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Respiratory Monitoring

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Other Applications

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Capnography Devices by End User

Hospitals

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Ambulatory Care Centers

Market Size and Forecast



Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Capnography Devices by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Capnography Devices

Pricing

Reimbursement

Research Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Global Company Share Analysis

Medtronic



Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Infinium Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Smiths Medical

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

Zoe Medical Inc.

