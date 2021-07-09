Global Cannabis Testing Market Growth Analysis In Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis testing market is poised to grow by USD 1.

The report on the cannabis testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes.

The cannabis testing market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing global awareness about the benefits of cannabis as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis testing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cannabis testing market covers the following areas:

Cannabis Testing Market SizingCannabis Testing Market ForecastCannabis Testing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AB SCIEX LLC

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cannalysis

CannaSafe Analytics

Digipath Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Overview

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

