Global Cannabidiol Market Report 2021-2025 - Increasing Preference Towards Cannabis Extracts Such As Oils And Tinctures

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabidiol Market (2020-2025) report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabidiol Market is estimated to be USD 2.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%. Market Dynamics

The antibiotic and analgesic effects & properties present in Cannabidiol, which can be used to treat a variety of ailments such as anxiety, nausea, stress, chronic pain, neurological conditions, and seizures, are likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing medical applications of CBD, growing R&D in medical cannabis, and increasing product adoption and utilization due to government approvals bolstered the market growth for Cannabidiol. Changing regulatory landscape and legalization for approval of CBD-based products globally is also expected to propel the market growth.However, the factor such as the high cost of CBD and barriers in its marketing hinders market growth. Also, the lack of consumer awareness is impeding market growth. The absence of legalization programs in several Asian and African countries is also impeding the growth of the CBD market. Market SegmentationThe Global Cannabidiol Market is segmented further based on Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-User, and Geography.By Source, the market is classified as Hemp and Marijuana. The Marijuana-derived CBD segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented as Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment is further divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. B2C segment, and particularly Hospital Pharmacies, is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. By Product, the market is classified as Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade. The Therapeutic Grade segment holds the highest market share.By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, And Others. Among all, the Capsules segment holds the highest market share. By End-user, the market is classified as Medical, Pharmaceutical, Wellness, and Others. The Medical segment holds the highest market share. By Geography, North America accounted for the dominant share of the market and is expected to retain its leading position. Recent Developments1. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Launches First-Ever CBD Fitness Program - 11th May 20202. Canadian cannabis firms Tilray and Aphria reveal £2.8bn merger - 16th December 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol, Cannoid, LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, Phyto Animal Health, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences among others. Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing Approvals for Medicinal Cannabies Products for Various Medical Applications such as Pain Management, Appetite Enhancement, and Reducing Eye Pressure4.2.1.2 Growing Research & Development in Medical Cannabies 4.2.1.3 Growing Legalization of Cannabis-Based Products4.2.1.4 Rise in the Number of Retailers Selling CBD-Based Products4.2.1.5 Increasing Preference towards Cannabis Extracts such as Oils and Tinctures4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the use of CBD-based Products4.2.2.2 The High Cost of CBD4.2.2.3 Barriers in Terms of Marketing of CBD-Based Products 4.2.2.4 Lack of Consumer Awareness4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-Food Applications4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Lack of Standardizations Regarding The Quality of Products4.2.4.2 Side Effects Associated with CBD4.2.4.3 Duplicate & Synthetic Products Available in The Market4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Source6.1 Introduction6.2 Hemp6.3 Marijuana 7 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction 7.2 Business to Business (B2B)7.3 Business to Consumer (B2C)7.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies7.3.2 Online Stores7.3.3 Retail Pharmacies 8 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Product8.1 Introduction 8.2 Food Grade8.3 Therapeutic Grade 9 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Routes of Administration9.1 Introduction 9.2 Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor)9.3 Aerosol Spray9.4 Capsules9.5 Tincture Spray 9.6 Others 10 Global Cannabidiol Market, By End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Medical10.2.1 Chronic Pain10.2.2 Mental Disorders10.2.3 Cancer10.2.4 Others10.3 Pharmaceutical10.4 Wellness10.4.1 Food & Beverages10.4.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics10.4.3 Nutraceuticals10.5 Other End Users 11 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Geography 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & funding 13 Company Profiles

