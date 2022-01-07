Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Markets, 2021-2025 & 2030: Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix)

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $45.51 billion in 2020 to $49.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to reach $69.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

This report focuses on the cancer monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cancer monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic. Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are highly specific molecules for cancer cells as they bind to the proteins on their surface and it activates an immune response. The market consists of revenue generated by cancer monoclonal antibodies companies manufacturing cancer monoclonal antibodies drugs.The high costs involved in the development of monoclonal antibodies with advanced techniques act as a major restrain for the market due to the complex production process, expensive biological and chemical materials, and clinical trials, as well as required safety, efficacy, and quality tests.

Advanced equipment is required for the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies that encompass multiple disulfide bonds and post-translational modifications, and this equipment is expensive. Clinical efficacy is usually achieved by injecting large amounts of monoclonal antibodies into the system, which means that large quantities are required to be produced for each treatment, thus increasing the cost. Thus, the high development costs in using these advanced techniques will restrain market growth.Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers. Forty Seven Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that develops therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways and specific cell targeting approaches based on technology licensed from Stanford University.The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.

For instance, in September 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab entered into a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), which is a monoclonal antibody drug used to treat multiple cancers. In September 2019, IRBM announced the signing of a service and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The agreement will focus on the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for cancer. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Characteristics 3. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies 5. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market5.1.2. Restraints On the Market5.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market5.2.2. Restraints On the Market 6. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation6.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Monoclonal Antibody therapies, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Others

6.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

6.3. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmacies

Others

7. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion7.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Amgen

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genmab AS

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

Pfizer

Sanofi

Abbvie

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

AstraZeneca

Biogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1hzid

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-monoclonal-antibodies-markets-2021-2025--2030-bevacizumab-avastin-rituximab-rituxan-trastuzumab-herceptin-cetuximab-erbitux-panitumumab-vectibix-301456339.html

SOURCE Research and Markets