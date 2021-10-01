Global Cancer Biologics Market On Track To Reach $143.0 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Therapies for Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Therapies for Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A rise in the number of cancer diagnoses, along with wider access and affordability of treatment regimes in developing countries, will stimulate growth in the global cancer therapy market. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., and according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 50% of men and 30% of women will develop some form of cancer in their lifetimes. In 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and about 10 million people died due to cancer. The incidence of cancers is anticipated to surpass 24 million in 2030 and 30 million in 2040.

Newer biotherapeutics have emerged in the past few years that have had significant impacts on cancer treatment and healthcare. The demand for newer and innovative oncology drugs will continue to grow as global healthcare systems emphasize cancer detection and treatment.

The global cancer biologics market should reach $143.0 billion by 2026 from $77.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report provides an update on BIO048C Biological Therapies for Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets. It reviews global markets for biologic therapeutics for cancer and forecasts trends for the use of biologics and cancer treatments through 2026. It discusses important biologics, market share by cancer type, products on the market, market share by company and statistical information for cancer types prevalent globally. It also includes current issues and trends affecting the industry, as well as factors influencing demand. The report covers biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products.

The market and sales data for recent years give strong support for research and development (R&D) programs and the move toward biologic treatment for cancer, as well as within biologics toward human monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and CAR T-cell therapies.

The Report Includes

29 data tables and 80 additional tables

An updated review of the global markets of biological therapies for cancer treatment and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for cancer biologics market and its sub-segments, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, cancer type, and geographic region

Coverage of biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products

Discussion of biological therapies products available in the market, industry structure, cancer markets in newly emerging therapeutics, and analysis of biosimilars drugs and their impact on the market

Review of cancer statistics and epidemiology insights and SWOT analysis of various cancer biotherapeutics present in the market

A look at major issues and trends with relate to the R&D of more effective cancer treatment, and new cancer therapeutics in development, and outlook on cancer clinical trials

Key marketed drugs and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top selling biologics, and insight into their patent expiries

Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Clinical Overview

Chapter 4 Cancer Types

Chapter 5 Cancer Epidemiology

Chapter 6 Key Marketed Products

Chapter 7 Cancer Clinical Trials and Pipeline Biologics

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market for Cancer Biologics

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Product and Technology

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Cancer Biologics Market Outlook: Issues and Trends

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly And Co.

Genmab

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g72qio

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-biologics-market-on-track-to-reach-143-0-billion-by-2026--301389728.html

SOURCE Research and Markets