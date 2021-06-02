Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Technavio
The call center outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 14.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The increasing use of RPA in call centers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as low employee engagement and shut down of call centers will hamper the market growth.
Call Center Outsourcing Market: Geography Landscape
APAC had the largest market share in the call center outsourcing market in 2021, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers will significantly influence call center outsourcing market growth in this region. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India is the key market for call center outsourcing market in the region.
Companies Covered:
- Atento SA
- Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Sitel Group
- StarTek Inc.
- Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- SYNNEX Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Teleperformance SE
- Transcom Holding AB
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
