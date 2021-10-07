Global Calibration Services Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calibration services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026. Calibration services refer to the measurement of deviations and inaccuracies in mechanical equipment. The calibration process involves comparing the readings of one device to other equipment that has been previously calibrated. It is conducted at regular intervals for identifying potential faults in an instrument at the earliest and ensuring optimal performance to minimize downtime and increase output. Apart from this, service providers offer on-site calibration, rapid turnaround, calibration documentation, pickup and delivery, online documentation and in-house contract lab services. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as aerospace, defense, automotive, communication and electronics.Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing requirement for testing and measuring devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding protective and quality maintenance of instruments and machinery is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, calibration services are often used by organizations for in-house standardization of equipment and by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to ensure the efficiency of their products. Various third-party calibration providers have also emerged for outsourced services, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as improvements in the 3D printing technology and the availability of tissue-mimicking 3D phantoms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These improved services are used for electrical, mechanical, thermodynamic and physical calibration of aerospace, defense, electronics, automotive and medical devices or components. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Micro Precision Calibration Inc., Optical Test and Calibration Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Simco Electronics, Sulzer AG, Tradinco Instruments, Transcat Inc. and Trescal Holdings Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Calibration Services Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Service Type6.1 In-House6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 OEMs6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Third-Party Service6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Calibration Type7.1 Electrical7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Mechanical7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Thermodynamic7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Physical/Dimensional7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry8.1 Electronics Manufacturing8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Communication8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Aerospace and Defense8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Automotive8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 ABB Ltd.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Endress+Hauser AG14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Keysight Technologies Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Micro Precision Calibration Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Optical Test and Calibration Ltd.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Simco Electronics14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Sulzer AG14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Tradinco Instruments14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Transcat Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials 14.3.13 Trescal Holdings Inc.14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4b7ch

