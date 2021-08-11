Global Calcium Carbide Market (2021 To 2029) - Featuring Carbide Industries, AlzChem And Denka Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Carbide Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5 %. Calcium carbide, also known as calcium acetylide, is a chemical compound with the chemical formula of CaC2. Its main use industrially is in the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide. The demand for calcium carbide has significant growth due to its mechanical properties, they are used across thermal mechanical and electrical sectors.

The application of acetylene gas drives in preparation of organic chemicals the market. The key application segment includes chemicals, metallurgy applications, environmental engineering and synthesis of solvent. The chemical industry and steel industry have dominated the market. The Acetylene Gas Drives the MarketAcetylene gas is used in the preparation of organic chemicals. Organic products have high demand in the market as they are claimed to be eco-friendly. The gas is also used for cutting, wielding, cleaning of metal surface by low flame heating and heat treating. The PVC and PVDF are produced from acetylene derivatives as methane and ethylene. The rise in demand for plastics and chemicals is expected to drive the market. There are wide applications in various sectors such as steel sector, construction material, agro chemicals to ensure growth of market. Asia Pacific Dominates the MarketThe Asia Pacific drives the market as there is rise in demand for chemicals and steel. The Asia pacific holds of about 35 % of global calcium carbide market. The North America and Europe are next largest markets. Asia Pacific plays a vital role in export of raw materials across various regions. China has major coal mines accounting for increased demand also factors such as change in lifestyle, emerging e-commerce platforms, and increase in income levels play a vital role in growth of the market demand. The PVC is widely used in various sectors majorly in North America therefore, adding to the market revenues. The Pandemic Had Negative Impact on the MarketThe pandemic had negative impact on various industries in production and supply chain of the market. The parent industries such as chemical industry, steel industry had negative impact. The sales of calcium carbide market is expected to boost, post pandemic the as the supply chain and manufacturing process resumes. Key playersThe key players in this market include Carbide Industries LLC, APH - Regency Power Group, MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd, KC Group, DCM Shriram Ltd, AlzChem, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co, Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd, Ningxia Jinhaoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd, Denka Limited Company. The strategies used by these companies include sustaining business through portfolio management, designing cost effective production process and market reach, and effective CSR initiatives. Key questions answered in this report

