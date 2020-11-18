Global Cable Operator Market Report 2020-2025: Cable MSO Ecosystem Players, Technologies, Solutions, And Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Operator Market by Technology, Residential Services (Wireless, Internet, Entertainment, Security, Home Automation, and IoT based Apps), SMB and Enterprise Applications 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates Cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunitiesThis includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility and other consumer services. The report evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment from 2020 through 2025. The report also evaluates the impact of 5G and edge computing on Cable MSO network operators.The report also assesses the Cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Looking beyond simply the migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, the report takes into consideration important technical matters such as Cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks, and functionality.The report also evaluates how these technical considerations relate to market opportunities such as Cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. The report also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on Cable MSO providers. Finally, the report also provides a summation with conclusions and recommendations for all industry constituents.

Select Findings:

Wireless carriers will lose the battle for residential ISP services

Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes

OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to Cable MSOs

Overall Cable MSO B2B services will grow at 11% CAGR during the study period

Strategic focus of Cable MSOs is optimal infrastructure and ensuring high-quality services

Successful Cable MSOs will successfully leverage Multi-Access Edge Computing infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary 2.0 Introduction2.1 Cable MSO Landscape2.1.1 Converged Communication Architecture2.1.2 Service Routing Platform2.1.3 Wireless Structure2.2 Cable Internet Performance vs. Wireless Broadband Access2.3 Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)2.4 Important Technologies: DOCSIS, NFV, SDN, and OSS/BSS2.5 Importance of Ethernet Connectivity2.6 Fixed Network and Satellite Provider Video and IP Services2.7 The Role of WiFi, LTE, and 5G Services2.8 In-Building Capacity Boosting and DAS Solution2.9 Cable MSO Market Factors2.10 Cable MSO Market Players 3.0 Technology and Market Analysis3.1 Cable MSO Consumer vs. Enterprise Market3.2 Cable MSO and Connected Homes3.2.1 Connecting to the Connected Home3.2.2 Connected Homes and "Smart" Products and Services3.3 Enterprise Telecom Service Spending and Commercial Services3.4 Cable Infrastructure Spending3.5 Wireless MVNO Opportunity3.6 Cable MSOs can Leverage Telecom APIs for OTT Service3.7 Network Virtualization and Service Orchestration3.8 Spectrum Sharing in LTE 5G and Spectrum Access System (SAS)3.9 Cloud Solution and Network Deployment3.10 VoIP Transformation and Next-Generation Video3.11 Cable MSO IoT Network and Functions3.12 IoT Vertical for Cable MSO3.13 Cable MSO Deployment and Expansion3.14 Cable MSO Business Model3.15 Cable MSO User Characteristics 4.0 Company Analysis4.1 Altice USA4.2 ADVA Optical Networking4.3 Accedian Networks Inc.4.4 AT&T Inc.4.5 Atlantic Broadband4.6 Telephone and Data Systems Inc.4.7 Blue Ridge Communications4.8 Buckeye Broadband4.9 CableLabs4.10 Cable One Inc.4.11 CenturyLink4.12 Charter Communications (Spectrum Enterprise)4.13 Ciena Corporation4.14 Cincinnati Bell Inc.4.15 Cisco Systems Inc.4.16 Cogent Communications Inc.4.17 Comcast4.18 Consolidated Communications4.19 Cox Communications Inc.4.20 Digicable4.21 Ribbon Communications4.22 EXFO Inc.4.23 Frontier Communications Corporation4.24 Fujitsu Ltd.4.25 GCI Communications Corp.4.26 Google Fiber4.27 Greenlee Communications4.28 GTT Communications Inc.4.29 Harmonic Inc.4.30 Juniper Networks Inc.4.31 Liberty Cablevision4.32 Mediacom Communications Corporation4.33 Midcontinent Communications4.34 Nokia Corporation4.35 Pacific Broadband Networks4.36 Rogers Communications4.37 Service Electric Cable TV Inc.4.38 Shandong Cable Network4.39 Shaw Communications4.40 Sprint Corporation4.41 Telenet4.42 TPG Internet Pty Ltd ABN4.43 Verizon Wireless4.44 Virgin Media4.45 WaveDivision Holdings LLC4.46 Windstream Communications4.47 WideOpenWest Finance LLC4.48 Zayo Group LLC 5.0 Cable MSO Market Forecasts 2020 - 20255.1 Consolidated Cable MSO Market 2020 - 20255.2 Cable MSO Market by Segment 2020 - 20255.2.1 Cable MSO Market by Infrastructure 2020 - 20255.2.1.1 Cable MSO Market by Cable Type 2020 - 20255.2.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Networking Equipment Type2020 - 20255.2.2 Cable MSO Market by Software Solution 2020 - 20255.2.3 Cable MSO Market by Service Sales 2020 - 20255.2.3.1 Cable MSO Market by Business Service 2020 - 20255.2.3.2 Cable MSO Market by Professional Service 2020 - 20255.3 Cable MSO Market by Vertical Market Sector 2020 - 20255.3.1 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Organization Size 2020 - 20255.3.2 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Industry Vertical 2020 - 20255.4 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO 2020 - 20255.4.1 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by Segment 2020 - 20255.4.2 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by AI Technology 2020 - 20255.5 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in Cable MSO 2020 - 20255.6 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO 2020 - 20255.6.1 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO by Type 2020 - 20255.7 Cable MSO Market in Edge Network 2020 - 20255.8 Cable MSO Market in 5G 2020 - 20255.8.1 Cable MSO Market in 5G by Segment 2020 - 20255.9 Cable MSO Market by Region 2020 - 2025 6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations 7.0 Appendix: Connected Home Market 2020 - 20257.1 Connected Home by Smart Product Segment 2020 - 20257.1.1 Connected Home by Home Security, Surveillance and Access Solutions 2020 - 20257.1.2 Connected Home by Smart Home Appliances 2020 - 20257.1.3 Connected Home Smart Home Media and Entertainment 2020 - 20257.1.4 Connected Home by Smart Energy Management 2020 - 20257.1.5 Connected Home to Smart Vehicle Integrated Applications 2020 - 20257.2 Connected Home by Deployment Type 2020 - 20257.2.1 Connected Home Do It Yourself (DIY) Solutions 2020 - 20257.2.2 Connected Home Managed Services 2020 - 20257.2.3 Connected Home Support and Maintenance 2020 - 20257.3 Connected Home Service Providers 2020 - 20257.3.1 Connected Home Customer Premise Equipment 2020 - 20257.3.2 Connected Home Applications by Network Operator 2020 - 20257.3.3 Connected Home Applications by OTT Service Provider 2020 - 20257.3.4 Connected Home by Connectivity Method 2020 - 20257.4 Connected Home by Technology 2020 - 20257.5 Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2020 - 2025For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2c3tv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cable-operator-market-report-2020-2025-cable-mso-ecosystem-players-technologies-solutions-and-market-opportunities-301175870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets