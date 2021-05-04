Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021-2018: End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics"...

Going forward, the shift to BNPL is expected to be rapid globally. Also, the COVID-19 is further expected to accelerate the adoption of this service.

BNPL is becoming increasingly popular among consumers globally owing to rise in consumer preference for deferred payment for online purchases. Consumers prefer BNPL due to affordability and convenience it offers. In APAC for instance, the increase in uptake of BNPL service has been fuelled by Gen Z and millennial shoppers.

Some companies which have embraced BNPL service include Grab, ride hailing firm; Traveloka, a travel platform; Tokopedia, an ecommerce marketplace; and Alibaba and JD.com, e-commerce giants. The BNPL trend has also taken off in Australia where players including Afterpay, Zip Pay, and Splitit have taken share from traditional credit card companies owing to fast approvals.In Europe, BNPL is more popular in the UK as compared to other nations including Italy or Germany. Shoppers in the UK observe retail finance as a convenient way to split the cost of expensive purchases. However, in Germany, open invoice or pay after delivery is a popular payment method. In Germany, RatePay provides checkout lending solutions and open instalments for e-commerce. Other key players in the Western European market include Divido, Mash, CreditClick, and AfterPay.In Canada, consumers are moving away from credit card fees in favor of debit or cash, owing to which retailers are offering BNPL service . For instance, PayBright's BNPL service is being offered to Canadians via 6,000 other Canadian and international retailers. BNPL service is being used for purchase of furniture, electronics, fashion and apparel, sports equipment, and others.

Further in August 2020, AfterPay extended its BNPL service in Canada. AfterPay enables shoppers to buy products and pay for it in four instalments over a short period of time. The service is offered to Canadian consumers for free assisting customers to spend without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Scope BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

