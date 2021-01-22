Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Outlook To 2024 With Overview Of Top ICT Vendors In The Business Process Outsourcing Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2024 analyses the current trends, drivers and challenges impacting the business process outsourcing market. The report also presents the view of the revenue opportunities in the business process outsourcing market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by region, product type, vertical and size band. The report outlines the evolution of business process outsourcing and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market.This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Business Process Outsourcing market. It helps the reader to understand the business process outsourcing market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the business process outsourcing market. Scope

The primary finding from the publisher's view of revenue opportunities in the business process outsourcing market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the business process outsourcing market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of business process outsourcing market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of business process outsourcing.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the business process outsourcing market.

Reasons to Buy

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the business process outsourcing market from 2019 to 2024, spanning three technology segments (hardware, software and services), six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of business process outsourcing vendors.

The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

Key Topics Covered: Executive summary Section 1: The Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Overview

Market opportunity forecast service category analysis

Market opportunity forecast regional analysis

Market opportunity forecast vertical analysis

Market opportunity forecast size band analysis

Section 2: Trends Section 3: Drivers Section 4: Challenges & Inhibitors Section 5: Vendor Landscape Section 6: Opportunities & Recommendations Companies Mentioned

Atento

Icon

BellSystem24

Konecta

Sitel Group

UiPath

Quess

Swiggy

IndiVillage

Vanguard

Infosys

Stratifyd

Accenture

Genpact

Kogentix

Cognosante

Content Guru

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Telstra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83r22n

