Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Analysis 2020-2027 With Profiles Of Key Players Appian Corporation, BP Logix, Fujitsu Ltd And IBM Corporation

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Business Process Management (BPM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Process Modeling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $893.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGRThe Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$893.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$961.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Content & Document Management Segment to Record 4.3% CAGRIn the global Content & Document Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$124.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$163.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$621.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Business Process Management (BPM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 138

