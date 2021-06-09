Global Business Jets Market Report 2021-2028: New Generation Aircraft, New Business Models, Heavy Jets And Long Range Aircrafts, ADS Broadcast, Indigenous Programs

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jets - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jets - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total Global Market for Business Jets is estimated at around USD 10 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% to USD 32 billion by 2028.

North America is expected to account for approximately 60 percent of the market by the end of the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the majority of the business jet manufacturers operate out of the North American region.

The rise of surveillance technologies like ADS-B and the rising popularity of heavy Jets and long-range aircrafts have acted as key drivers in the Business Jet Market. The recent growth in private aviation passengers can be attributed to programs such as membership programs, on-demand chartering, and fractional ownership which have taken off around the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced its policy for issuing air traffic control (ATC) authorizations to individuals seeking to operate aircrafts which are not equipped with ADS-B Out equipment in ADS-B airspace after Jan. 1, 2020.

Digitization is a trend that is expected to bring about disruption in the Business Jet market. Online brokers are expected to serve approximately 70 percent of the market in the next few years.

The number of online brokers is expected to be consolidated to 5-10 by the end of the forecast period. Currently, traditional business models like fractional ownership or charter are dominant in the business jet market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction1.1 Objective1.2 Market Introduction1.3 Market Scope1.4 Methodology1.5 Scenario based Forecast1.6 Who will benefit from this report?1.6.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers1.6.2 Business Jet Professionals1.6.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers1.6.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners1.6.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants1.7 Language

2 Executive Summary2.1 Global Business Jet Market Trends and Insights2.2 Top Five Major Findings2.3 Major Conclusion2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Business Jet Market3.1 Market Overview3.1.1 Business Aircrafts3.1.2 Business Jets3.1.3 History3.1.4 The UCX (Unified Cargo Exchange) and UTX (Unified Trainer Exchange) Program:3.1.5 Optimization of Lockheed Jetstar Model:3.2 Classes of Business Jets3.2.1 Very Light Jets (VLJs)3.2.2 Light Jets3.2.3 Mid-Size Jets3.2.4 Super mid-size jets:3.2.5 Large jets3.2.6 Long range jets:3.2.7 VIP Airliners

4 Current Market Trends in Business Jet Market4.1 Trends in Business Travel4.1.1 Trends in Premium Class Travel4.1.2 Digitization in Business Aviation4.1.3 Recent Business Jet sale trends4.1.4 Current Supply Chain for Inventory Distribution4.1.5 Typical Business Jet User Profile4.1.6 Consumer Behavior Trends 4.2 MRO for Business Jets4.3 Vertical Take Off and Landing4.4 Electric Aircraft

5 Market Technologies5.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast5.2 3D Printing5.3 Pilotless Aircrafts5.4 In-flight Entertainment5.5 BlockChain5.6 Engine Technology5.7 Composites

6 Supersonic Aircraft6.1 Supersonic aircraft- A brief6.1.1 Concorde6.2 Supersonic Business Jets6.2.1 Aerion AS26.2.2 SAI Quiet Super Sonic Transport6.2.3 Boom Technology Overture6.2.4 Hyper Mach Sonic Star6.2.5 Drawbacks and Challenges

7 Market Dynamics7.1 Drivers7.1.1 New Generation Aircraft7.1.2 Emerging Economies7.1.3 New Business Models7.1.4 The Rising popularity of heavy jets and long range aircrafts7.1.5 ADS - (Automatic dependent surveillance broadcast)7.1.6 Efforts to develop indigenous programs: domestic programs:7.2 Restraints7.2.1 Trade War7.2.2 Economic Slowdown7.2.3 Lack of skilled manpower7.2.4 Lack of infrastructure to support business jets7.2.5 Alternatives to Business Travel7.3 Challenges7.3.1 Product Certification7.3.2 Reduction of skilled labor7.3.3 Tightening of Regulatory Mandates7.3.4 Reduction in employment rate7.3.5 Congested Airspace7.3.6 Volatile Fuel Prices7.4 PEST Analysis7.5 Porter's Five Forces

8 Product Analysis8.1 ACJ319neo8.2 ACJ320neo8.3 ACJ330neo8.4 BBJ 787 Family8.5 BBJ 777 Family8.6 BBJ MAX Family8.7 Phenom 1008.8 Phenom 300E8.9 Legacy 6508.10 Lineage 10008.11 Legacy 5008.12 LearJet 758.13 Challenger 3508.14 Global Family8.15 King Air 2508.16 King Air C90GTx8.17 Falcon 7X8.18 Gulfstream 5508.19 Gulfstream 2808.20 HA-420-HondaJet

9 Global MRO in Business Jet Market to 2028 By Region9.1 Market Introduction9.2 Total Global Market by Region (By End User) to 20289.2.1 North America9.2.2 Europe9.2.3 APAC9.2.4 Middle East9.2.5 LATAM9.2.6 Rest of the World9.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Class) to 20289.3.1 North America9.3.2 Europe9.3.3 APAC9.3.4 Middle East9.3.5 LATAM9.3.6 Rest of the World

10 Business Jet Market to 2028 By Region

11 Business Jet Market to 2028 By Component11.1 Market Introduction11.2 Total Global Market by Components (By Class) to 202811.2.1 Fuselage/Body11.2.2 Empennage or Tail Assembly11.2.3 Wings11.2.4 Landing Gear Assembly11.2.5 Jet Engine11.2.6 Flight Control Systems and Instruments11.2.7 Others

Company Profiles

Airbus

Boeing

Bombardier

Constant Aviation

Dassault Aviation

DC Aviation GmbH

Embraer

ExecuJet Luxaviation Group

General Dynamics

General Electric

Gulfstream Aersopace Corporation

Honda Aircraft Company (HondaJet)

Honeywell

Lufthansa

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Raytheon Technology

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Safran

Textron

United Aircraft Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4uyjg

