Global Bus Rapid Transit Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

The bus rapid transit system (BRT) refers to a sophisticated transport solution that delivers efficient, cost-effective and flexible urban mobility services. It consists of smart public transit systems, fare collection systems, terminals, automated lanes, public information systems, foot over bridges, pedestrian subways, crossing signals, railings and stations. The utilization of BRT emphasizes on the holistic development of a city by providing safe and wide corridors for motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. It also offers user-friendly road markings and signages that can be used by children, senior citizens, visually impaired and wheel-chair bound individuals.Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising global population, which has resulted in the increasing demand for improved transportation facilities, is providing a thrust to the market growth. BRT systems aid in enhancing road safety by managing traffic congestion and reducing the risks of accidents, injuries and fatalities. In line with this, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of sustainable and efficient rapid transit systems that have minimal impact on the environment are also contributing to the market growth.

BRT system vendors are developing innovative battery-powered buses that have minimal energy requirements with negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They are also manufacturing buses that can efficiently run on cleaner fuels, such as biodiesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG). Other factors, including significant infrastructural development, along with the utilization of advanced communication technologies across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global bus rapid transit systems (BRT) market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Volvo, Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group), BYD Company Limited, Cubic Corporation, Daimler AG, MAN SE (Volkswagen AG), Marcopolo S.A., Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group), Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co. Ltd. and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Bus Type6.1 Standard6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Articulated6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by System Type7.1 Open BRT System7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Closed BRT System7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Hybrid BRT System7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Fuel Type8.1 Diesel8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Natural Gas8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 AB Volvo14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group)14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 BYD Company Limited14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Cubic Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Daimler AG14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 MAN SE (Volkswagen AG)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Marcopolo S.A.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group)14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co. Ltd.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials 14.3.10 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf2uav

