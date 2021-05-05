Global Burn Care Centers Market (2021 To 2028) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burn Care Centers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Facility Type, By Treatment Type; By Severity; By Service Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 33.03 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.In 2020, the in-patient type market segment accounted for the largest share of the burn care center industry and is expected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rise in mass casualties in fire and the continuously rising mortality rate across the globe. Though in-patient stay is not rising at a significant pace in a few of the countries, its high cost of treatment has largely contributed to its high market revenue share in the burn care centers industry. As per the study done by the World Health Organization, in 2018, countries such as China, UK, Bulgaria, Canada, South Korea, U.S., Sweden, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mexico have witnessed the rise in the incidence of fire-related events.Market participants such as The MetroHealth System, Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, Pediatric Burn Care Center, University of Rochester Medical Center, Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, National Burn Center ( India), North Bristol NHS Trust, and University of Washington Regional Burn Center are some of the key players operating in the market for burn care centers.Companies in the marketplace are launching innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs in severe burn care management. For instance, in May 2019, Israel-based MediWound Ltd signed an exclusive supply agreement with Vericel Corporation to commercialize its product NexoBrid in the U.S.Product is topically administered biologic to remove scars in people with deep and thick injuries. The product was already approved in the EU and other markets. According to the company's claims, NexoBrid is considered an excellent strategic fit to capture a larger share in the U.S market for burn care centers. The publisher has segmented the burn care centers market report on the basis of facility type, treatment type, severity, service type, and region: Burn Care Centers, Facility Type Outlook

In-house

Standalone

Burn Care Centers, Treatment Type Outlook

Wound Debridement

Skin Graft

Traction, Splints, Wound Care

Respiratory Intubation and Ventilation

OTC Pain Medications and Bandages

Blood Transfusion

Prophylactic Vaccinations and Inoculations

Rehabilitation

Burn Care Centers, Severity Outlook

Minor Burns

Partial Thickness Burns

Full Thickness Burns

Burn Care Centers, Service Type Outlook

Inpatient

Outpatient

Rehabilitation

Burn Care Centers, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Highlights 3. Research Methodology3.1. Overview3.2. Data Sources 4. Burn Care Centers Market Insights4.1. Burn Care Centers - Industry snapshot4.2. Burn Care Centers Market Dynamics4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Burn Care Centers Market Industry trends 5. Burn Care Centers Market Assessment by Facility Type5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.3. In-house5.4. Standalone 6. Global Burn Care Centers Market, by Treatment Type6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.3. Wound Debridement6.4. Skin Graft6.5. Traction6.6. Splints6.7. Wound Care6.8. Respiratory Intubation and Ventilation6.9. OTC Pain Medications and Bandages6.10. Blood Transfusion6.11. Prophylactic Vaccinations and Inoculations 7. Global Burn Care Centers Market, by Severity7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.3. Minor Burns7.4. Partial Thickness Burns7.5. Full Thickness Burns 8. Burn Care Centers Market Assessment by Service Type8.1. Key Findings8.2. Introduction8.3. Inpatient8.4. Outpatient8.5. Rehabilitation 9. Burn Care Centers Market Assessment by Geography9.1. Key findings9.2. Introduction9.3. Burn Care Centers Market - North America9.4. Burn Care Centers Market - Europe9.5. Burn Care Centers Market - Asia-Pacific9.6. Burn Care Centers Market - Middle East & Africa9.7. Burn Care Centers Market - Latin America 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 11. Company Profiles11.1. Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America11.2. Pediatric Burn Care Center11.3. University of Rochester Medical Center11.4. National Burn Center ( India)11.5. Chelsea & Westminster Hospital11.6. North Bristol NHS Trust11.7. The MetroHealth System11.8. Smith & Nephew PLC11.9. Molnlycke Health Care11.10. Convatec Healthcare B S.A.R.L.11.11. Coloplast A/S11.12. Acelity L.P. Inc.11.13. Derma Sciences, Inc.11.14. Medtronic11.15. 3M11.16. Hollister, Inc.11.17. Deroyal Industries, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nye00?

