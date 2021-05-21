Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market 2021-2025 - Rising Urbanization, Surging Energy Consumption, Growth In Adoption Of Smart Home Products

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global building energy management system (BEMS) market observed progressive growth in the past few years and anticipations are made that during the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would further augment at an escalating growth rate.

The building energy management system is a comprehensive system of hardware, software and services. The system helps to manage energy usage through numerous technology such as information & communication technology etc.

Moreover, BEMS technology also provides monitoring, automation and control of building systems such as Heating, ventilation & air conditioning and lighting to escalate building's energy efficiency and improve comfort. Furthermore, besides energy management, the system can also control and monitor a wide variety of other aspects of the building, irrespective of whether it is residential or commercial.

The global building energy management system (BEMS) market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as rising urbanization, surging energy consumption, growth in adoption of smart home products, accelerating construction activities, rise in consumer spending, growth in consumer awareness and many other factors.

Conversely, the growth of global building energy management system (BEMS) market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are high installation cost and lack of trained experts.

Scope of the Report

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global building energy management system (BEMS), with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the building energy management system market by value, by component, by end-user & by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the building energy management system (BEMS) market by value.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global building energy management system (BEMS) has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the building energy management system (BEMS) market are Siemens AG, Honeywell, Johnson Controls International PLC and Schneider Electric. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Energy Management System: An Overview2.1.1 Energy Management System (EMS) Based on End-user Application2.2 Building Energy Management System: An Overview2.2.1 Building Energy Management System Functions2.3 Building Energy Management System Segmentation: An Overview2.4 Building Energy Management System Components: An Overview2.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Building Energy Management System

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Value3.1.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Component (Services, Software and Hardware)3.1.3 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by End-user (Commercial & Institutional, Residential and Industrial)3.1.4 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market by Region ( Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and RoW)3.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: Component Analysis3.2.1 Global BEMS Hardware Market by Value3.2.2 Global BEMS Services Market by Value3.2.3 Global BEMS Software Market by Value3.3 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: End-user Analysis3.3.1 Global Industrial BEMS Market by Value3.3.2 Global Residential BEMS Market by Value3.3.3 Global Commercial and Institutional BEMS Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis4.1.1 Asia Pacific BEMS Market by Value4.2 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis4.3 North America Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis4.4 RoW Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Urbanization5.1.2 Surging Energy Consumption5.1.3 Growth in Adoption of Smart Home Products5.1.4 Rise in Carbon Dioxide Emission5.1.5 Accelerating Construction Activities5.1.6 Rise in Consumer Spending5.1.7 Adoption of Smart Sensors5.1.8 Growth in Consumer Awareness5.2 Challenges5.2.1 High Installation Cost5.2.2 Lack of Trained Experts5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Cloud Technology5.3.2 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)5.3.3 Decline in Fossil Fuel5.3.4 Government Initiatives and Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 Global BEMS Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

7. Company Profiles7.1 Siemens AG7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 Schneider Electric7.3 Honeywell7.4 Johnson Controls International PLC

