Global Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) Epidemiology And Opportunity Assessment 2017-2030

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

EpidemiologyThe BPD epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. Key FindingsThe total incident cases of BPD patients are increasing in the geographies during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted BPD symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Preterm Births, Total Preterm Births Based on Gestation Week, Total cases of BPD, Total incident cases of BPD based on Gestation Period, Total incident cases of BPD based on Birth Weight, and Severity of specific cases of BPD. The report includes the incident scenario of BPD symptoms in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden from 2017 to 2030. Country-wise EpidemiologyThe epidemiology segment also provides the BPD epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.The total number of incident cases of BPD was 165,274 in 2020.

As per the estimates, India has the largest incident population of BPD.

has the largest incident population of BPD. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of BPD, followed by the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases, with 859 cases in 2020 in EU5.

KOL ViewsThe analyst interviewed KOLs and SMEs' opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinions helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications. Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities for the patient population of BPD?

What are the key findings of the BPD epidemiology across the different geographies and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients with BPD across the different geographies during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of the BPD?

What are the currently available treatments for BPD?

