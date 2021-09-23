Global Bromine Market | Growth Of The Oil And Gas Industry To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global bromine market is poised to grow by $ 628.09 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free sample report .
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., BEACON ORGANOSYS, Gulf Resources Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., LANXESS AG, Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd., Perekop bromine, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Tosoh Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of the oil and gas industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the global bromine market. However, fluctuation in the prices of crude oil might hamper the market growth.
Global Bromine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Flame Retardants
- Drilling Fluids
- Water Treatment
- Agriculture
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Bromine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global bromine market report covers the following areas:
- Global Bromine Market size
- Global Bromine Market trends
- Global Bromine Market industry analysis
This study identifies a rise in demand from developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the global bromine market growth during the next few years.
Bromine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Global Bromine Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bromine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bromine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bromine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bromine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bromine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bromine market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drilling fluids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albemarle Corp.
- BEACON ORGANOSYS
- Gulf Resources Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- LANXESS AG
- Pacific Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Perekop bromine
- TETRA Technologies Inc.
- Tosoh Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
