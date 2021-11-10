Global Bromine Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Use Of Hydrogen Bromide In Flow Batteries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bromine Market by Derivative (Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, Hydrogen Bromide), Application (Flame Retardants, Oil & Gas Drilling, PTA Synthesis, Water Treatment& Biocides, HBR Flow Batteries) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bromine market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The increasing demand for bromine in flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment & biocides, oil & gas drilling and PTA synthesis is expected to drive the bromine market.

The flame retardant application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the flame retardant application segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Brominated flame retardants (BFRs) are bromine containing compounds that are added to materials to inhibit or reduce combustion. BFRs are more widely used than other commercialized chemical flame retardants. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs), Polybrominated Biphenyl (PBB), and Brominated Cyclo-hydrocarbons are some of the examples of BFRs. The growing demand from electronics and automotive industries (due to stringent fire safety regulations) and the expanding shipbuilding industries are driving the market for flame retardants across the globe.

The clear brine fluids derivative segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on derivative, the clear brine fluids segments is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Clear brine fluid is a dense solution of calcium bromide (CaBr2), sodium bromide (NaBr), and zinc bromide (ZnBr2) in saltwater. It is mainly used in penetrating bore-well for drilling oil and natural gas. Calcium bromide and zinc bromide brines are used in shale inhibition and drilling salt formations. Brine fluids are used in refrigeration installations for the transportation of thermal energy. The rapidly growing demand for clear brine fluids in regions like Asia Pacific and North America can be attributed to the increasing shale gas recovery operations in China & US which accounts for significant shale gas reserves. This is expected to fuel the drilling & exploration activities in these region, thus fueling the growth of the bromine.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the bromine market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bromine market from 2021 to 2026. The bromine market in Asia Pacific has witnessed growth in the last few years, owing to the growing economies of the countries and increasing consumption of bromine in major industries, such as electronics, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, and construction. Substantial development in infrastructure and increasing demand for flame retardants in automobile and construction & insulation is expected to drive the bromine market in this region. Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is also a rapidly growing market of bromine. The demand for bromine in brominated flame retardants has been increasing since the past few years outpacing the supply of bromine.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Bromine Market4.2 Bromine Market, by Derivative4.3 APAC Bromine Market, by Application and Country4.4 Bromine Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Bromine Compounds in Mercury Emission Mitigation5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Flame Retardants in Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Textile Industries5.2.1.3 Consumption of Bromine and Its Derivatives in Diverse Applications5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Bromine as a Disinfectant due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Toxicological Effects of Brominated Compounds5.2.2.2 Emergence of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Recycling of Bromine5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Hydrogen Bromide in Flow Batteries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Significant Fluctuations in Oil & Gas Prices due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Industry Trends6.1 Launch Strategies for Different Product Volumes with an Assessment of the Possible Market Reaction6.1.1 Launch Strategies for Different Product Volumes of Bromine6.1.2 Market Reaction to Disruption in Bromine Supply-Demand Equilibrium6.1.2.1 Bromine Oversupply Scenario: Excess Production of Bromine May Result in a Decline in Prices6.1.2.2 Bromine Supply-Crunch Scenario: Facility Closures in China Caused Price Rise in Elemental Bromine in 20186.1.2.3 Bromine Supply-Crunch Scenario: COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Bromine Supply Crunch Leading to Price Volatility in 20206.2 Brominated Flame Retardants: An Overview6.2.1 Introduction6.2.2 Brominated Flame Retardants6.3 Value Chain Analysis6.3.1 Prominent Companies6.3.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business6.5 Ecosystem for Bromine Market6.6 Patent Analysis6.6.1 Introduction6.6.2 Document Type6.6.3 Insight6.6.4 Jurisdiction Analysis6.6.5 Top Applicants and Owners6.7 Technology Analysis6.8 Average Selling Price Trends6.9 Regulatory Landscape6.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis6.10.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Bromine Market

7 Bromine Market, by Derivative7.1 Introduction7.2 Organobromine7.2.1 Organobromine Derivative Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share7.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Organobromine Segment7.3 Clear Brine Fluids7.3.1 Clear Brine Fluids Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Derivative Segment in the Global Bromine Market7.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Clear Brine Fluids7.4 Hydrogen Bromide (Hbr)7.4.1 Growth in the Chemical, Plastics, and Pharmaceutical Industries is Expected to Drive the Hbr Derivative Segment7.4.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Hydrogen Bromide

8 Bromine Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Flame Retardants8.2.1 Flame Retardants is the Largest Application Segment of the Bromine Market8.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flame Retardants8.3 Water Treatment & Biocides8.3.1 Water Treatment is the Fourth-Largest Application Segment in the Global Bromine Market8.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Water Treatment & Biocides8.4 Mercury Emission Control8.4.1 Mercury Emission Control to be One of the Fastest-Growing Application Segments in the Bromine Market8.4.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Mercury Emission Control8.5 Oil & Gas Drilling8.5.1 Oil & Gas Drilling Accounted for the Second-Largest Share in the Global Bromine Market8.5.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Oil & Gas Drilling8.6 Hbr Flow Batteries8.6.1 Growing Demand in Asian Countries, Such as China and Japan, to Drive the Segment8.6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Hbr Flow Batteries8.7 Pta Synthesis8.7.1 Pta Synthesis Was the Third-Largest Application Segment of the Global Bromine Market8.7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Pta Synthesis8.8 Pesticides8.8.1 Growing Demand from Countries Such as China and India to Drive the Market for Bromine in the Pesticides Application8.8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Pesticides8.9 Plasma Etching8.9.1 Plasma Etching is Among the Fastest-Growing Application Segments in the Global Bromine Market8.9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Etching8.10 Pharmaceuticals8.10.1 High Demand for Chemical Compounds Manufacturing and Drug Formulations Drives the Market8.10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceuticals8.11 Butyl Rubber8.11.1 Favorable Chemical and Physical Properties are Increasing the Usage of Bromine in Butyl Rubber Production8.11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Butyl Rubber8.12 Others8.12.1 COVID-19 Impact on Other Applications

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Key Player Strategies10.3 Revenue Analysis10.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in the Bromine Market10.4 Market Share Analysis: Bromine Market (2020)10.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 202010.5.1 Star10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive10.5.4 Participants10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio10.7 Business Strategy Excellence10.8 SME Matrix, 202010.8.1 Progressive Companies10.8.2 Dynamic Companies10.8.3 Responsive Companies10.8.4 Starting Blocks10.9 Key Market Developments

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Icl Group Limited11.1.2 Albemarle Corporation11.1.3 Lanxess Ag11.1.4 Tosoh Corporation11.1.5 Gulf Resources Inc.11.1.6 Tetra Technologies, Inc.11.1.7 Tata Chemicals Limited11.1.8 Hindustan Salts Limited11.1.9 Honeywell International Inc. 11.1.10 Perekop Bromine 11.1.11 Satyesh Brinechem Pvt. Ltd.11.2 Startup/ SME Players11.2.1 Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd.11.2.2 Aquachina Chemical ( Wuhan) Co., Ltd.11.2.3 Morre-Tec Industries Inc.11.2.4 Shandong Yuyuan Group Co., Ltd.11.2.5 Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co., Ltd.11.2.6 Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.11.2.7 Shandong Ocean Chemical Co., Ltd.11.2.8 Shandong Weifang Longwei Industrial Co., Ltd.11.2.9 Shandong Runke Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. 11.2.10 Dhruv Chem Industries 11.2.11 Shandong Lubei Chemical Co., Ltd. 11.2.12 Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical Group Co., Ltd. 11.2.13 Shandong Haoyuan Group 11.2.14 Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. 11.2.15 Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

