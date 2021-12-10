Global Breast Reconstruction Market (2021 To 2028) - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Type; Placement, Procedure, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Breast Reconstruction was valued at US$ 593.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 945.27 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during 2020-2028.Driving factors of the Breast Reconstruction are globally factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer, and new product launches and FDA approvals. However, low awareness regarding reimbursement policies hinders the market growth.. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer observed among women. It is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in breasts, inversion of nipples, change in breast shape, release of fluids from nipples, red or scaly patches on skin, dimpling of the skin, and pain and soaring of nipples. Breast cancer is treated using mastectomy, a procedure that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Health Information Exchange surgeries are used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two main techniques used in these surgeries. With the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy.

According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US had a history of breast cancer, including those who were undergoing a treatment and those who had undergone treatments in the past. Further, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), ~2.3 million women across the world were newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. In addition, according to a study published in the journal of American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, ~1 in 29 women in India suffers from breast cancer at some point in life.

Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, the UK had ~691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases have been observed in other parts of the world. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with the growing preference for Health Information Exchange procedures post mastectomy, is expected bolstering the market growth. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the breast reconstruction market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global breast reconstruction market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Breast Construction Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 High Prevalence of Breast Cancer5.1.2 New Product Launches and FDA Approvals5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Low Awareness Regarding Reimbursement Policies5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Adoption of Acellular Dermal Matrices5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Breast Reconstruction Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Procedure7.1 Overview7.2 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Procedure 2020 & 2028 (%)7.3 Immediate Procedures7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Immediate Procedure: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Delayed Procedures7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Delayed Procedure: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Revision Procedures7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Revision Procedures: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Technology8.1 Overview8.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020 and 2028)8.3 Inframammary8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Inframammary: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Periareolar incision8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Periareolar Incision: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Trans-Axillary8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Trans-Axillary: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Transumbilical8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Transumbilical: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Type9.1 Overview9.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)9.3 Breast Implants9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Breast Implants: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Implant Accessories9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Implant Accessories: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Placement10.1 Overview10.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Placement (2020 and 2028)10.3 Dual-Plane Insertion10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Dual-Plane Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.4 Subglandular Insertion10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Subglandular Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.5 Submuscular Insertion10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Submuscular Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 11. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Geographic Analysis 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Breast Reconstruction Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Breast Reconstruction Market- Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 Allergan plc14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Financials14.1.4 Product Portfolio14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Financial Overview14.2.4 Product Portfolio14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Sientra Inc.14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Financial Overview14.3.4 Product Portfolio14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 GC Aesthetics PLC14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Financial Overview14.4.4 Product Portfolio14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Financial Overview14.5.4 Product Portfolio14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 HANSBIOMED CO. LTD14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Financial Overview14.6.4 Product Portfolio14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Financial Overview14.7.4 Product Portfolio14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Financial Overview14.8.4 Product Portfolio14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Establishment Labs S.A.14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Financial Overview14.9.4 Product Portfolio14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Groupe Sebbin SAS14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Financial Overview14.10.4 Product Portfolio14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix

