Global Breast Imaging (Ionizing & Non-Ionizing Technology) Markets 2020-2025

The Global Breast Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 3.85 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 9.3%.Key factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer coupled with the growing awareness about early detection of breast cancer is anticipated to drive the Global Breast Imaging market in the forecast period. On the contrary, the associated cost of equipment hinder the growth of the market.Breast Imaging involves various types of imaging procedures to have a better understanding of breast related ailments. It is a general term that encompasses mammography, breast sonography, breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and other technologies. This diagnostic equipment is used by radiologists which helps them to detect cysts, benign or tumour lesion in the breast. An early diagnosis by means of breast imaging can certainly be helpful in bringing about a favourable oncological outcome. IGR Competitive QuadrantThe report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.Some of the companies covered in this report are Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aurora Healthcare US Corp., and CMR Naviscan Corporation Market Dynamics Drivers

Rise in the number of breast related diseases

Increasing awareness of screening and diagnosis of breast cancer

Ageing population of women

Increasing Investment and Funding in R&D for Breast Cancer Treatments

Restraints

High cost of Breast Imaging Equipment

Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedure

Adverse effects from exposure to Radiation

Opportunities

Advancements in Technological Innovations and Imaging Equipments

Extensive Research in the Development of Hybrid Imaging Systems

