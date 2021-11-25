Global Breast Cancer Targeted Oncology Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Drug Treatment Resources, Competitive Therapy Map, Clinical Trial Activity, Leading Competitors In Next-Generation Therapeutics

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Breast Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Breast Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Treatments for breast cancer have too often focused on interventional methods that leave patients emotionally and physically scarred. That scenario is now changing as clinicians increasingly utilize targeted methods for treating breast neoplasms.

The active oncology clinical trials paint a picture of an evolving therapeutic sector that has established players moving quickly to realize the expanded benefits of recent treatment protocols.

More than a dozen targeted treatments, using novel pathways and signalling, have achieved results that represent a new era in oncology and antineoplastic therapeutics. These approaches have attracted a growing number of drug developers anxious to profit from therapies that can ease the physical, psychological and emotional burden of cancer. This report examines the therapeutic drugs and the biomarkers they utilize. What You Will Learn

What is the market share of approved therapeutics?

What is the global supply picture for targeted therapeutics?

Who are the market leaders, by Indication, by Product?

What is the therapeutic coverage across all oncology indications?

What are the product opportunities?

What are the established products in this space by target, indication, API class, revenue?

What is the competitive picture for the major Oncology market segments?

Drug treatment resources

Competitive therapy map

Clinical trial activity

Who are the leading competitors in the field of next-generation therapeutics?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Recombinant Drug Ecosystem

Biological Drug Activity by Region

Biological Oncology Market Leaders

Oncology mAbs: Competitive Considerations

mAbs and Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

Historical Growth of Biologicals

Leading Biological Drug Companies - Activity by Drug & Segment

FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Ado to Bre)

FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Cem to Ipl)

FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Mog to Pol

FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Oncology (Ram to Tra)

Drugs Indicated for Specific Breast Cancers

Targeting Drugs Approved for Treating Breast Cancers

Monoclonal Antibodies

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

The Addressable Market

Drugs in Development

Leading Breast Cancer Supplier Assessments

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono

Genentech

Pfizer

Astellas. Celltrion

Daiichi Sankyo

Janssen Biologics

Merck

Novartis

Sanofi

Roche

Lonza AG

Biogen

SeaGen International

GlaxoSmithKline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oydztr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-breast-cancer-targeted-oncology-therapeutics-market-report-2021-drug-treatment-resources-competitive-therapy-map-clinical-trial-activity-leading-competitors-in-next-generation-therapeutics-301432099.html

SOURCE Research and Markets