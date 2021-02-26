Global Brandy Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brandy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brandy market reached a value of US$ 21.8 Billion in 2020. Brandy is a spirit or distillate made from wine, fruit juices and mashes containing 35-60% alcohol content. It is aged in oak barrels for 3-20 years with additional caramel coloring and flavors. As it contains antibacterial, antioxidant, and polyphenolic compounds, its moderate consumption can provide multiple health benefits, such as increasing immunity, improving heart health, slowing aging, reducing cancer risk, and soothing cold and cough. It is widely consumed as a digestive and base spirit in cocktails and used in culinary arts to flavor soups, de-glaze pans, flambe desserts and dishes, and produce sauces, cakes, puddings and butter.The increasing adoption of cocktail culture, in confluence with the rising trend of socializing at restaurants and bars, especially among young individuals, represents one of the significant factors impelling the global brandy market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of premiumization in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, along with the escalating preference for gourmet cooking, acts as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising demand for organic variants, expanding food tourism and culinary services are also contributing to the market growth. However, the market is currently experiencing negative growth due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the imposition of lockdowns by governments of several countries and temporary closure of restaurants and bars. This has led to a decline in the on-premises consumption of brandy around the world. The market is expected to revive once these restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global brandy market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global brandy market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, price and distribution channel. Breakup by Product Type:

Grape Brandy

Cognac

Armagnac

Fruit Brandy

Others

Breakup by Price:

Value

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

On-Trade

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.), Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.), F. Korbel & Bros., Martell, Speciality Brands Ltd., Remy Cointreau, Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS) and Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global brandy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global brandy market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global brandy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Brandy Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Grape Brandy6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Cognac6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Armagnac6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Fruit Brandy6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Price7.1 Value7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 High-End Premium7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Super Premium7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Premium7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Exclusive Stores8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 On-Trade8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 Diageo Plc14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.)14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 F. Korbel & Bros.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Martell14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.7 Speciality Brands Ltd.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Remy Cointreau14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Thomas HINE & Co. (EDV SAS)14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials 14.3.10 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tksdb

