Global Braking Resistor Market Forecast To 2027 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

The "Braking Resistor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resistor Element Type and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the latest market study on "Braking Resistor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Resistor Element Type and End User," the market was valued at US$ 7,838.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,141.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.Infrastructure-driven growth in countries, such as China, has resulted in high economic growth and increased the demand for commodities such as iron ore, coal, manganese, cobalt, and copper. The exploration activities for necessary minerals and metals are vital for the overall growth of the mining industry. For instance, gold mines in South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, the US, and other countries are expected to draw attention for more mining activities. Similarly, China and South Africa are the major countries known for a significant number of iron ore production sites. To continue with mining activities, appropriate equipment is necessary for greater productivity while ensuring a low risk of fatalities. The application of cranes, heavy mining machines, conveyors, and mining shaft elevators plays a vital role in handling the overall operation in the mines efficiently. Braking resistors are used to control the speed of these industrial machines for an efficient workflow, which creates a massive opportunity for the braking resistor manufacturers to develop advanced products and meet the emerging requirement by the customers. Therefore, the increasing application of these industrial machineries and growing mining sector are demanding the integration of braking resistors.Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the global braking resistor market in 2019, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The braking resistor market is segmented on the basis of resistor element type, end user, and geography. Based on resistor element type, the global braking resistor market is segmented into wire-wound, edge-wound, stamped grid, and others. The wire-wound segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2019. Based on end user, the market is segmented into oil and gas, mining, marine, automobile and railways, energy, and others. In 2019, the automobile and railways segment accounted for the substantial share in the global braking resistor market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Braking Resistor MarketThe emergence and rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has adversely affected numerous developed and developing countries across the world. The continuous surge in the count of COVID-19 patients is threatening several industries worldwide. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, the confirmed COVID-19 positive patient count accounted for 22,071,625 and 1,773,719 total deaths globally. The outbreak is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Lockdowns and temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities across majority of the countries are lowering the demand for braking resistors at a prominent rate. Moreover, the key braking resistors purchasing countries are restricting their investments in electrical components, and are utilizing a fair percentage of their budget to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The continuity of the COVID-19 spread is also restraining the growth of the braking resistors market players.ABB Ltd.; Bonitron; Captech Pty Ltd.; CRESSALL RESISTORS LTD; REO AG; Sandvik AB (Kanthal); Schneider Electric; Toshiba International Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.; and Yaskawa Electric Corporation are among the companies operating in the braking resistor market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Braking Resistor Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia Pacific4.2.4 Middle East and Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Braking Resistor -Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Investment for New Energy & Power Projects5.1.2 Mounting Inclination Toward EVs is Boosting the Demand for Braking Resistor5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Concern Associated with the Excessive Motor Heating5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Booming Mining Sector5.4 Market Trends5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Grids5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Braking Resistor - Global Market Analysis6.1 Braking Resistors Market Overview6.2 Braking Resistor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Braking Resistor Market Analysis - By Resistor Element Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Braking Resistor Market Breakdown, By Resistor Element Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)7.3 Wire-wound7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Wire-Wound Market Forecast and Analysis7.4 Edge-Wound7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Edge-Wound Market Forecast and Analysis7.5 Stamped Grid7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Stamped Grid Market Forecast and Analysis7.6 Others7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Other Market Forecast and Analysis 8. Braking Resistor Market Analysis - By End-User8.1 Overview8.2 Global Braking Resistor Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2019 & 2027 (%)8.3 Oil and Gas8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Oil and Gas Market Forecast and Analysis8.4 Mining8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Mining Market Forecast and Analysis8.5 Marine8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Marine Market Forecast and Analysis8.6 Automobile and Railways8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Automobile and Railways Market Forecast and Analysis8.7 Energy8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Energy Market Forecast and Analysis8.8 Others8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis 9. Braking Resistor Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Braking Resistor Market9.3 Europe: Braking Resistor Market9.4 APAC: Braking Resistor Market9.5 MEA: Braking Resistor Market9.6 SAM: Braking Resistor Market 10. Braking Resistor Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Braking Resistors Market10.2.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative11.3 New Product Development 12. Company Profiles12.1 ABB Ltd.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Bonitron12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Captech Pty Ltd.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 CRESSALL RESISTORS LTD12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 REO AG12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Sandvik AB(Kanthal)12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Schneider Electric12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Toshiba International Corporation12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Yaskawa Electric Corporation12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79rp5t?

