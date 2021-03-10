Global Brain Cancer Market Assessment 2021-2030 - Generic Versions Of Avastin (Genentech) And Temodar/Temodal (Merck), Due To Patent Expiries, Creates Huge Competition

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 The "Brain Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Brain Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Brain Cancer market trends.The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Brain Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030. The report also covers current Brain Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market. Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom )

, , , , and the ) Japan

Study Period: 2018-2030 EpidemiologyThe disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incidence of Primary Brain Tumors, Grade-specific Incidence of Brain Tumors, Type-specific Incidence of Brain Tumors, Gender-specific Incidence of Brain Tumors, and Age-specific Incidence of Brain Tumors in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030. Key FindingsThis section provides glimpse of the Brain Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM.

The total incident population of Primary Brain Tumors in the seven major markets was estimated to be 60,246 in 2020. In case of Primary Brain Tumors patients in the United States , the incident cases were 23,056 in 2020.

, the incident cases were 23,056 in 2020. The total incident population of Primary Brain Tumors in the 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.96% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Brain Tumors can be divided into, Low-grade (I and II) and High-grade (III and IV) tumors. In the United States , these cases were 6,917 and 16,139, respectively, in 2020.

, these cases were 6,917 and 16,139, respectively, in 2020. In the United States , the incidence of Brain Tumors was 13,534 in males and 9,522 in females, in 2020.

, the incidence of Brain Tumors was 13,534 in males and 9,522 in females, in 2020. There are many types of Brain Tumors; however, the types that are considered in this report include Pilocytic Astrocytoma, Diffuse Astrocytoma, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Oligodendrogliomas, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Diffuse midline glioma (Earlier called as DIPG), and others, which represented 1,383, 3,458, 1,844, 1,614, 11,989, 853, and 1,914 cases, respectively, in the United States , in 2020.

, in 2020. In the United States , the highest incidence of Brain Tumors was in the age-group 40-64 years with 10,144 cases, followed by the age-group ?65 years with 8,992 cases in 2020. The lowest incidence of Brain Tumors was reorted in the age-group 0-39 years with 3,919 cases in 2020.

, the highest incidence of Brain Tumors was in the age-group 40-64 years with 10,144 cases, followed by the age-group ?65 years with 8,992 cases in 2020. The lowest incidence of Brain Tumors was reorted in the age-group 0-39 years with 3,919 cases in 2020. In the EU5 countries, the incident population of Primary Brain Tumors was maximum in Italy with 7,320 cases, followed by the Germany with 7,173 cases in 2020. While, the United Kingdom accounted for the lowest incident population of the indication with 4,433 cases in 2020.

with 7,320 cases, followed by the with 7,173 cases in 2020. While, the accounted for the lowest incident population of the indication with 4,433 cases in 2020. As per the publisher's analysis, Japan had 8,275 incident cases of Primary Brain Tumors in 2020.

Country-wise EpidemiologyThe epidemiology segment also provides the Brain Cancer epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Drug ChaptersThe drug chapter segment of the Brain Cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of Brain Cancer marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Brain Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases. Marketed Drugs

Avastin: Genentech

Temodar/Temodal: Merck

Emerging Drugs

Eflornithine + Lomustine: Orbus Therapeutics

Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ONC201: Oncoceutics

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + Veledimex: Ziopharm

Everolimus (RAD001): Novartis

Market OutlookBrain tumors are solid tumors arising from transformed cells of the brain. These tumors can be of low grade (Grade I and II) or high grade (Grade III and IV). Of these, high grade tumours tend to grow rapidly and spread faster than tumours of a lower grade.Though, there are several subtypes of these tumours but the publisher has only considered the most common ones for which certain pipeline therapies are being investigated.Brain tumors, specifically HGGs are very difficult tumors to treat due to the problems in completely removing the tumor and their resistance to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. As there is no ideal treatment, therefore it is quite challenging as some cells may respond well to certain therapies, while others may not be affected at all. Because of this, the treatment plan for the indication may combine several approaches.

The treatment often comprises a combination of several therapies, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery followed by the additional/adjuvant treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after surgery. Treatment is palliative and may include surgery, radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy. The best treatment options for each person depends on many factors like the size and location of the tumor, the extent to which the tumor has grown into the surrounding normal brain tissues, and the affected person's age and overall health.Other than these current therapies, the brain tumor pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments, which is yet to be launched. The pipeline involves drugs with a varied mechanism of action along with different routes of administration, ranging from oral, intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, etc. It is interesting to note that the emerging market of brain tumor includes budding gene therapies, i.e., Ofranergene obadenovec (VBL Therapeutics) and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in combination with Veledimex (Ziopharm) along with four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively.The potential candidates with promising results in late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics) and Regorafenib (Bayer). Out of these, Orbus therapeutics' Eflornithine is the only therapy being investigated solely for recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma (AA) while a majority of therapies in the pipeline are being investigated for GBM.Followed by the late-stage products, a wide array of mid-stage or phase II promising interventions are expected to be launched in the near future in the market which include Durvalumab (MEDI4736; MedImmune), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401; DNAtrix), ONC201 (Oncoceutics), Selinexor (KPT-330; Karyopharm Therapeutics), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), Paxalisib (GDC-0084; Kazia Therapeutics), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), MDNA55 (Medicenna Therapeutics), VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol; DelMar Pharmaceuticals), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine; Immunomic Therapeutics), Everolimus (Novartis), Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in combination with Veledimex (Ziopharm) and INO-5401 + INO-9012 + Cemiplimab (REGN2810; Inovio Pharmaceuticals). Key FindingsThis section includes a glimpse of the Brain Tumor 7MM market.

The market size of Brain Tumors in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 2,089.4 Million in 2020, which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 4.19% during the study period 2018-2030.

in 2020, which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 4.19% during the study period 2018-2030. The United States accounts for the largest market size of USD 986.0 Million in 2020 of brain tumors throughout the study period of 2018-2030, in comparison to EU5 ( Italy , Germany , France , Spain , the UK) and Japan , respectively.

accounts for the largest market size of in 2020 of brain tumors throughout the study period of 2018-2030, in comparison to EU5 ( , , , , the UK) and , respectively. Among the EU5 countries, Italy had the highest market size with USD 214.4 Million in 2020, while United Kingdom had the lowest market size with USD 129.8 Million in 2020.

had the highest market size with in 2020, while had the lowest market size with in 2020. The Japan Brain Tumors market accounted for USD 256.7 Million in 2020.

Drugs UptakeThis section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Brain Cancer market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Brain Cancer market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. Development ActivitiesThe report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics. Pipeline ActivitiesThe report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Brain Cancer emerging therapies. Competitive Intelligence AnalysisThe publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Brain Cancer market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability. Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Brain Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Brain Cancer epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Brain Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Brain Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Brain Cancer market.

Analyst's Comments

The marketed drugs for HGG include Avastin (Genentech) and Temodar/Temodal (Merck). However, due to patent expiry, the market holds the generic version of both the drugs. This creates a huge competition among the generic version of these drugs and the emerging therapies due to the fact that generics are more cost-effective for the patients than a novel therapy. Additionally, due to limited knowledge about the overall survival benefit of bevacizumab, it is not indicated in unselected patients with newly diagnosed GBM.

There have been substantial advances in understanding of the molecular aberrations found in malignant gliomas. These key discoveries include the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation, codeletion of the short arm of chromosome 1 and long arm of chromosome 19 (1p19q), O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) gene promoter methylation and histone H3-K27M mutation.

Currently, both Grade III and Grade IV HGGs follow similar treatment regimens due to lack of research and developmental activities about Grade III tumours. Therefore, moving further, there is a need for development of therapies specific for anaplastic form of tumors.

Companies Mentioned

Genentech

Merck

Orbus Therapeutics

VBL Therapeutics

Bayer

MedImmune

DNAtrix

Oncoceutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Ziopharm

Novartis

