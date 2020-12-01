Global Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins estimated at US$508 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$589.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027. Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$398.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960828/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.7% CAGR The Bone Morphogenetic Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cellumed Co., Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960828/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 2: World Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 5: World Historic Review for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 8: World Historic Review for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinal Fusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 11: World Historic Review for Spinal Fusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Fusion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trauma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: World Historic Review for Trauma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 17: World Historic Review for Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Reconstructive Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oral-Maxillofacial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: World Historic Review for Oral-Maxillofacial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral-Maxillofacial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 23: USA Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 26: USA Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 41: China Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 44: China Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 56: France Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 59: France Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 74: UK Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 77: UK Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 53Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960828/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bone-morphogenetic-proteins-industry-301182332.html

SOURCE Reportlinker