Global Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Body-Worn Temperature Sensors estimated at US$64.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$687.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wearable Motion Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 41.1% CAGR and reach US$131 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wearable Pressure Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 35.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960825/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.9% CAGR The Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.7% and 33.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.1% CAGR. Wearable Temperature Sensors Segment to Record 45.5% CAGR In the global Wearable Temperature Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 45.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$303.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Measurement Specialties Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960825/?utm_source=PRN 