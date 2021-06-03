Global Boat Steering Systems Market To Reach $1.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Boat Steering Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 521 Companies: 29 - Players covered include Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd; HyDrive Engineering Pty Ltd.; Hypro Marine; Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Lecomble & Schmitt; Lewmar Limited; Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.; SeaStar SolutionsÂ®; Techno Italia Kft.; Twin Disc, Incorporated; Uflex; Vetus B.V.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Propulsion System (Outboard, Inboard, Sterndrive); Steering Type (Hydraulic, Electric Power, Electro-Hydraulic, Manual); Boat Size (Small, Medium, Large) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Boat Steering Systems Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026While demand for ships and large vessels is being driven by increase in goods transportation requirements of modern logistics enterprises, consumer-class vessels are gaining traction amid growing aquatic and marine tourism volumes and increased penchant among individuals to buy personal vessels for leisure and entertainment purposes. Rising demand for vessels of various sizes and configurations is enhancing the market prospects for boat builders, worldwide. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Boat Steering Systems estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Outboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inboard segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Boat Steering Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $636.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $65.8 Million by 2026

The Boat Steering Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$636.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$65.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Interestingly, the pandemic has motivated certain sections of the society to spend on boating. The healthcare crisis has coerced governments across various countries to enforce lockdowns and stringent measures like social distancing norms to curtain spread of the virus. These restrictions have led to shutdown of entertainment hubs like movie theaters along with other options such as gyms and fitness centers. The highly stressful situation encouraged people to explore new ways to vacation and travel, providing a significant impetus to recreational boating activity. Boating provides families with an option to enjoy outdoors as well as avoid the crowds or interactions commonly associated with standard travel. With ever-changing government orders and social distancing guidelines, the new reality changed the way people relax and enjoy vacations. The COVID-19 pandemic presented a perfect ground for the longstanding pastime, boating. Despite continuing uncertainty associated with the pandemic , private boating activity is witnessing pockets of growth. An increasing number of people across countries have started looking for boating as an outdoor activity and a means to navigate social distancing guidelines.

Sterndrive Segment to Reach $146.9 Million by 2026

In the global Sterndrive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$140.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-boat-steering-systems-market-to-reach-1-7-billion-by-2026--301305539.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.