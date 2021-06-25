Global Blood Screening Markets Report 2021-2027: Technological Advancements & Increasing Number Of Blood Donations And Transfusion Related Screenings

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software), Technology (NAAT [Real-time PCR], ELISA [CLIA, FIA, CI], Rapid Tests, Western Blotting, NGS), and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $3.56 billion by 2027.The main driving factors are increasing blood donations and transfusion-related screening, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding transfusion-transmitted diseases.

Furthermore, factors such as emerging markets in developing and underdeveloped countries and the development and adoption of advanced technologies are expected to create high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.However, factors such as the lack of legislation, regulations, and policies related to blood collection and the development of alternative technologies to replace blood screening are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.Based on product, the reagents & kits segment commanded the largest market share in 2020, due to the wide range of diagnostic applications of various NAT and ELISA kits, the recurring cost of reagents, and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide.Based on technology, the nucleic acid amplification segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the superiority of this technology in early disease detection due to its high sensitivity and specificity.Based on end user, the blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020. This segment's large share is attributed to factors such as increasing blood donations, increased awareness of transfusion-borne diseases, and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases. The key players operating in the blood screening market are

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

OriGene Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

BioAim Scientific Inc. ( Canada )

) bioMerieux Inc. ( France )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Grifols S.A. ( Spain )

) Immuno-Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Biovision Inc. (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

and Company (U.S.) Boster Biological Technology (U.S.)

Cusabio Technology LLC (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Increasing Number of Blood Donations and Transfusion Related Screenings4.2.2. Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases 4.2.3. Increasing Government Initiatives4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Lack of Legislation, Regulations, and Policies4.3.2. Development of Alternative Technologies 4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Emerging Countries4.4.2. Technological Advancements4.5. Challenges4.5.1. High Cost of NAT Tests in Developing Countries4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19 5. Global Blood Screening Market, by Product5.1. Introduction5.2. Reagents & Kits5.2.1. Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) 5.2.2. ELISA 5.2.3. Other Reagents & Kits5.3. Instruments5.4. Software and Services 6. Global Blood Screening Market, by Technology6.1. Introduction6.2. Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAT)6.2.1. Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)6.2.2. Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)6.3. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)6.3.1. Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA)6.3.2. Fluorescent Immunoassays (FIA)6.3.3. Colorimetric Immunoassays (CI)6.4. Rapid Tests6.5. Western Blotting6.6. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) 7. Global Blood Screening Market, by End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Blood Banks7.3. Hospitals7.4. Clinical Laboratories 8. Global Blood Screening Market, by Geography 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction9.2. Key Growth Strategies9.3. Competitive Benchmarking9.4. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2019)9.4.1. Abbott Laboratories9.4.2. Becton, Dickinson And Company9.4.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd 10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Development)

