Global Blood Culture Test Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood culture test market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A blood culture test refers to a medical procedure that is conducted to diagnose bacterial, fungal and mycobacterial infections. It is performed for the identification of various microorganisms in the blood sample and for preventing the development of sepsis conditions. The results of the culture test can aid in determining the specific pathogens that are causing the infection in the blood and possible ways to combat it. It utilizes products including blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, and blood culture accessories, and instruments such as automated blood culture systems and supporting laboratory equipment. Blood Culture Test Market Trends:The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to sepsis and other medical ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for blood culture tests to analyze specimens, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Laboratories, diagnostic centers and other healthcare institutes are now increasingly using these tests for detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood and identifying and isolating the infected individuals. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Biomerieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Luminex Corporation, Merck Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global blood culture test market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood culture test market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the testing method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft blood culture test market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Blood Culture Test Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Testing Method6.1 Conventional6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Automated6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product7.1 Consumables7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Major Types7.1.2.1 Blood Culture Media7.1.2.1.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media7.1.2.1.2 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media7.1.2.1.3 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media7.1.2.1.4 Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media7.1.2.2 Assay Kits and Reagents7.1.2.3 Blood Culture Accessories7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Instruments7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems7.2.2.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment7.2.2.2.1 Incubators7.2.2.2.2 Colony Counters7.2.2.2.3 Microscopes7.2.2.2.4 Gram Stainers7.2.3 Market Forecast7.3 Software and Services7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Culture-based Technology8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Molecular Technology8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Major Types8.2.2.1 Microarray8.2.2.2 PCR8.2.2.3 PNA-FISH8.2.3 Market Forecast8.3 Proteomic Technology8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Bacterial Infection9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Fungal Infection9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Mycobacterial Infection9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Hospital Laboratories10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Reference Laboratories10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Research Laboratories10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Biomerieux SA15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Bruker Corporation15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Luminex Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Merck Group15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Roche Diagnostics15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 T2 Biosystems15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4vqbw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blood-culture-test-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301358155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets