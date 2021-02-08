Global Blockchain Technology Market Report 2021-2026 - Substantial Blockchain Opportunities Include Data Decentralization, Data Usage Control, And Encryption

DUBLIN, Feb. 8 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Technology Market by Use Case, Business Model, Solutions, Services and Applications in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical.The report also evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. The report also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2021 - 2026.Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are poised to transform ICT, and is so doing, causing substantial disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals. Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing and settlement will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals. The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers.Integration and operation of Blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reduce the cost of doing business. For example, start-up companies have been launched to provide software and microchip hardware that facilitates connected devices to operate on blockchain. Products have been designed to encrypt data, distribute information to blockchain-connected machines, and monetize these machines.One important technology integration area is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as we anticipate that the use of Blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the most important means for authenticating and authorizing transactions. For example, HYPR provides solutions to reduce cybersecurity risks in IoT devices through its decentralized credential approach. Their products reduce the need for passwords in a centralized server, replacing them with biometric and other password-free solutions. This provides for IoT devices that are virtually unhackable from a social engineering perspective.We also see Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) representing a key service offering for many market segments as a means of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model. For example, AI in supply chain management solutions combined with blockchain technology market solutions to dramatically improve SCM. In the US alone, there are more than 500,000 shipping companies. This concentration of shipping and trade routes can cause data transparency and storage issues. Blockchain can solve these issues by providing data transparency.

Select Report Findings:

Distributed ledgers and other blockchain capabilities are rapidly expanding outside finance

The blockchain technology market will grow at 62.73% CAGR through 2026 reaching $52.5 billion

Substantial blockchain opportunities include data decentralization, data usage control, and encryption

Consortium/hybrid blockchain will be the largest North America blockchain tech area at $6.7 billion by 2026

blockchain tech area at by 2026 The preponderance of blockchain revenue will be derived from three types of services: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), Cloud Computing (hosting and data as a service), and Systems Integration

Companies like Accenture will lead the charge for systems integration and companies like Amazon, Dell, HPE, and IBM will lead for BaaS and Cloud Computing. Other companies will fill important niche roles.

Anticipate substantial M&A activity in this space as deals such as Ping Identity acquisition of ShoCard become more common. Block technology provides a certain means of authentication, authorization, and accounting.

Report Benefits:

Blockchain technology market forecasts from 2021 through 2026

Identify leading company strategies, technologies, applications, services and solutions

Understand the role and importance of cloud-based service delivery models for blockchain

Recognize the key revenue realization areas for blockchain and the leading companies for each

Identify leading blockchain technology apps, services and solutions by use case and industry vertical

Understand the role of blockchain technology and services in data services and the data-as-a-service business model

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary 2.0 Introduction2.1 Evolution of Payment Industry2.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain2.3 Blockchain Technology2.4 Early Blockchain Implementations2.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis 3.0 Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace3.1 Blockchain Types and Stakeholders3.2 Blockchain Applications3.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Verticals3.4 Blockchain in Internet of Things3.5 Blockchain as a Service3.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT3.7 Blockchain to Improve Cybersecurity3.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis3.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations3.10 Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals 4.0 Blockchain Market Dynamics4.1 Market and Technology Drivers4.1.1 Increased Blockchain within Traditional Financial Institutions4.1.2 Digitization for Improved Service Realization and Error Prevention4.1.3 Cloud-based Service Delivery Models4.2 Challenges and Opportunities4.2.1 Security Issues4.2.2 Regulation and Governance4.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions 5.0 Blockchain Market Case Study5.1 Blockchain Asset Management and Real Estate Case Study5.2 Blockchain Case Study for Government in the UAE5.3 Honeywell Aerospace creates online parts marketplace with Hyperledger Fabric5.4 SGX Used Amazon Managed Blockchain for an Innovative Payment Solution5.5 Zug Digital ID Case Study5.6 ING Group: KYC System on Blockchain5.7 Streamlining Efficiency in Logistics with IoT Blockchain5.8 Palm Oil Industry Case Study Using Blockchain and IoT 6.0 Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Global Market Forecast 2021 - 20266.2 Blockchain Markets by Solution 2021 - 2026 7.0 Blockchain Vendor Analysis

