Global Blockchain Technology Market Growth Analysis In Application Software Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

Analysis of COVID-19- Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain technology market is poised to grow by USD 6.25 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 32.39% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in FinTech spending.

The blockchain technology market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies easier access to technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The blockchain technology market covers the following areas:

Blockchain Technology Market SizingBlockchain Technology Market ForecastBlockchain Technology Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

