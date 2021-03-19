Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market (2020 To 2026) - Growing Need For Automating Supply Chain Activities And Eliminating Middlemen Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid & Consortium), Provider, Application (Asset Tracking, Smart Contracts), Enterprise Size, Vertical (FMGC, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the global post-COVID-19 blockchain supply chain market to grow from USD 253 million in 2020 to USD 3,272 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53.2% during 2020-2026.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and SCM and growing need for supply chain transparency. However, uncertain regulatory status and standards may restrain the market growth.

Among type, hybrid and consortium segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A permissioned blockchain provides a hybrid solution between the low trust offered by public blockchains and the single, highly trusted entity model of private blockchains. The advantage of the hybrid blockchain combines a permissioned that is a private blockchain with a public blockchain, and companies are able to secure background transactions with business partners, while also sharing product information with consumers on an open ledger.

The advantage of access control leading to increase as well as strengthened security has helped hybrid blockchain to increasingly become popular among enterprises and is being implemented by companies, such as Maersk. The use cases of hybrid blockchain in supply chain are increasing among industry verticals, such as eCommerce. Hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The reduction in infrastructure costs, improvement in business functioning, and sustainability in the intense competition are the key factors that are projected to drive the adoption of blockchain supply chain in large organizations. The investments done by large enterprises in advanced technologies for increasing productivity and efficiency of the company is also a key factor that is projected to drive the adoption of blockchain supply chain in large enterprises.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to the presence of more middle-class societies, APAC has more varied customer demands. Approximately 70% of the world's container traffic passes through ports in APAC. Moreover, most APAC businesses reach their markets through complex supply chains that include many intermediaries, such as trading partners and a variety of different paths to market. Supply chains in APAC are often significantly more difficult to manage as compared to other regions of the world. To reduce these complexities, the adoption of blockchain supply chain in the region is increasing.

China, India, Australia, and Singapore are witnessing growth in the number of startups in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Hence, organizations have started joining various conferences to brainstorm and understand the value of blockchain. The increased shift of APAC enterprises toward leaner and agile supply chains with end-to-end visibility by the adoption of the latest technologies is also one of the biggest drivers of blockchain supply chain software and services in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market4.2 Market, by Type and Provider4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market: Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in Retail and SCM5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Status and Standards5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen5.2.3.2 Rising Government Initiatives5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Managing the Increasing Data Volume5.2.4.2 Lack of the Technical Knowledge5.2.4.3 Shortage of Supply and Demand Shocks During COVID-19 Outbreak5.3 COVID-19 Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem: Market5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Blockchain Supply Chain Players 2019-20205.7 Blockchain Technology Analysis5.7.1 Blockchain Supply Chain Market: Top Trends5.7.1.1 Integration of Blockchain Technology with the Internet of Things5.7.1.2 Smart Contracts5.8 Use Cases5.8.1 to Check the Authenticity, Provenance, and Origin of Products by Tracking the Global Flow of Goods, by BigchainDB5.8.2 Use Case 2: To Reduce the Wastage of Food by Improving Food Safety and Traceability, and to Help Its Online and Offline Consumers Across the Globe, by IBM5.8.3 Use Case 3: To Leverage Innovative Technologies such as Blockchain, AI and IoT to Transform Supply Chain Operations in the Shipping Industry, by Oracle5.8.4 Use Case 4: Blockchain Helps RCS Global Trace Responsibly Produced Raw Materials, by IBM5.9 Revenue Shift - YC/YCC Shift for Market5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry

6 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Offering6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers6.1.2 Offering: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Platform6.3 Services6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting6.3.2 Deployment and Integration6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

7 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Type: Market Drivers7.1.2 Type: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Public7.3 Private7.4 Hybrid and Consortium

8 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Provider8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Provider: Market Drivers8.1.2 Provider: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Application Providers8.3 Middleware Providers8.4 Infrastructure Providers

9 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Application: Market Drivers9.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Asset Tracking9.3 Counterfeit Detection9.4 Payment and Settlement9.5 Smart Contracts9.6 Risk and Compliance Management9.7 Other Applications

10 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers10.2.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact10.3 Large Enterprises10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

11 Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis, by End-user11.1 Introduction11.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods11.2.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Market Drivers11.2.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact11.3 Retail and eCommerce11.3.1 Retail and eCommerce: Market Drivers11.3.2 Retail and eCommerce: COVID-19 Impact11.4 Healthcare11.4.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers11.4.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact11.5 Manufacturing11.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers11.5.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact11.6 Transportation and Logistics11.6.1 Transportation and Logistics: Blockchain Supply Chain Market Drivers11.6.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact11.7 Oil, Mining, and Gas11.7.1 Oil, Mining, and Gas: Market Drivers11.7.2 Oil, Mining, and Gas: COVID-19 Impact11.8 Other End-users

12 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players13.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players13.5 Historical Revenue Analysis13.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 202013.7 Company Evaluation Matrix13.7.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology13.7.2 Star13.7.3 Pervasive13.7.4 Emerging Leaders13.7.5 Participants13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio13.9 Business Strategy Excellence13.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202013.10.1 Progressive Companies13.10.2 Responsive Companies13.10.3 Dynamic Companies13.10.4 Starting Blocks

14 Company Profiles14.1 Major Players14.1.1 IBM14.1.2 Microsoft14.1.3 SAP SE14.1.4 Amazon Web Services14.1.5 Oracle14.1.6 Huawei14.1.7 Guardtime14.1.8 Tibco Software14.1.9 Bitfury 14.1.10 Interbit 14.1.11 Auxesis Group 14.1.12 Vechain Foundation 14.1.13 Chainvine 14.1.14 Digital Treasury Corporation 14.1.15 Datex Corporation 14.1.16 OpenXcell 14.1.17 Algorythmix 14.1.18 Blockverify 14.1.19 Applied Blockchain14.2 Right to Win14.3 Startup Company Profiles14.3.1 Transchain14.3.2 Omnichain14.3.3 Ownest14.3.4 Traceparency14.3.5 Peerledger14.3.6 Oaro14.3.7 Recordskeeper

15 Adjacent/Related Markets15.1 Introduction15.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market15.2.1 Market Definition15.3 Supply Chain Analytics Market15.3.1 Market Definition15.4 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market15.4.1 Market Definition

16 Appendix16.1 Discussion Guide16.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal16.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvr5i5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-supply-chain-market-2020-to-2026---growing-need-for-automating-supply-chain-activities-and-eliminating-middlemen-presents-opportunities-301250939.html

SOURCE Research and Markets