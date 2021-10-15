Global Biotech Seeds Market (2020 To 2030) - By Breeding Type, Trait Type, By Crop Type And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biotech Seeds Market 2020-2030 by Breeding Type, Trait Type, by Crop Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biotech Seeds Market 2020-2030 by Breeding Type, Trait Type, by Crop Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global biotech seeds market will reach $78.02 billion by 2030, growing by 8.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, the growing technological advancements such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global biotech seeds market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global biotech seeds market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Breeding Type, Trait Type, Crop Type, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Breeding Type3.1 Market Overview by Breeding Type3.2 Transgenic Seeds3.3 Gene-edited Seeds3.4 RNAi-based Seeds 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Trait Type4.1 Market Overview by Trait Type4.2 Stacked Traits4.3 Herbicide-tolerant Traits4.4 Insect-resistant Traits4.5 Desirable Traits4.6 Virus-resistant Traits 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Crop Type5.1 Market Overview by Crop Type5.2 Soybean5.3 Maize5.4 Cotton5.5 Canola5.6 Alfalfa5.7 Sugar Beet5.8 Papaya5.9 Potato5.10 Squash5.11 Other Crops 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-20306.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.2.1 Overview of North America Market6.2.2 U.S.6.2.3 Canada6.2.4 Mexico6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country6.3.1 Overview of European Market6.3.2 Germany6.3.3 U.K.6.3.4 France6.3.5 Spain6.3.6 Italy6.3.7 Russia6.3.8 Rest of European Market6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market6.4.2 Japan6.4.3 China6.4.4 Australia6.4.5 India6.4.6 South Korea6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.5.1 Argentina6.5.2 Brazil6.5.3 Chile6.5.4 Rest of South America Market6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country6.6.1 UAE6.6.2 Saudi Arabia6.6.3 South Africa6.6.4 Other National Markets 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles

Advanta Seeds

Bayer AG

Corteva Agriscience

DLF Seeds A/S

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.

KWS SAAT SE

Limagrain

Monsanto

S&W Seed Co.

Sakata Seed Corporation

Syngenta AG

