Global Biotech Partnering Terms And Agreements Report/Directory 2021: Deal Trends, Players And Financials 2017-2021

Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biotech partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Biotech deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Biotech partnering deals.The report presents financial deal term values for Biotech deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Biotech partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Biotech partnering and dealmaking since 2017.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Biotech technologies and products. Key benefits

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Biotech dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Biotech partnering over the years2.3. Most active Biotech dealmakers2.4. Biotech partnering by deal type2.5. Biotech partnering by therapy area2.6. Biotech partnering by technology type2.7. Deal terms for Biotech partnering2.7.1 Biotech partnering headline values2.7.2 Biotech deal upfront payments2.7.3 Biotech deal milestone payments2.7.4 Biotech royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Biotech deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Biotech deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Biotech dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Biotech dealmakers4.3. Most active Biotech partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Biotech contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Biotech contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Biotech dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking AppendicesAppendix 1 - Biotech deals by company A-ZAppendix 2 - Biotech deals by stage of developmentAppendix 3 - Biotech deals by deal typeAppendix 4 - Biotech deals by therapy areaAppendix 5 - Deal type definitions

