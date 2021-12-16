Global Biotech Ingredients Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biotech Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biotech ingredients market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Biotech ingredients are prepared using organisms like algae, yeast or bacteria that undergo deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) editing to enhance the metabolic process of microbes. They are cost-effective and generate a low environmental impact than ingredients processed using petrochemicals. They act as a sustainable alternative to formulate plant-based extracts, which can counteract oxidative damages and slow down the aging process. Consequently, cosmetics companies worldwide are extensively using biotech ingredients to develop and evaluate the activity of natural active components on the skin.A considerable shift in consumer preferences towards safe, potent, advanced and ef?cacious cosmetics solutions represents one of the key factors encouraging the adoption of biotech ingredients to produce new cosmetic formulas, ranging from hyaluronic acid to collagen. Additionally, the escalating demand for organic and sustainable products is promoting the utilization of biotech ingredients in hybrid skincare products. The leading market players are also investing in scienti?c research to introduce innovative products.

For instance, they are focusing on biomimetics, 3D bioprinting and plant tissue culture technologies to develop next-generation beauty products. In line with this, they are recycling, sterilizing and disposing of the waste generated during the production process, which helps in reducing the carbon footprint of raw materials. Apart from this, biotech ingredients are gaining traction in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for adding flavors and improving enzymes and emulsifiers applications. Furthermore, the usage of these ingredients is anticipated to rise in the pharmaceutical industry to formulate active ingredients from natural sources.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Advanced Biotech, Amyris Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Bruker Corporation, Evolva AG, Evonik Industries AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Merck KGaA and Sanofi SA. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biotech ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biotech ingredients market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biotech ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Biotech Ingredients Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Yeast6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Algae6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Food and Beverages7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Cleaning Products7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 AbbVie Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Advanced Biotech13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Amyris Inc.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.4 Becton Dickinson and Company13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Bruker Corporation13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Evolva AG13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Evonik Industries AG13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials 13.3.10 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.11 Merck KGaA13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio13.3.11.3 Financials13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.12 Sanofi SA13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio13.3.12.3 Financials13.3.12.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0rbcf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biotech-ingredients-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301446298.html

SOURCE Research and Markets