Global Biosimilar Market Report 2021-2026: Market Shares, Capacities, Investments, And Mergers And Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimilar Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilar market size reached a value of almost USD 16646 million in the year 2020. The biosimilar market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of almost USD 48681 million by 2026.A biosimilar is a biologic that is similar to a previously approved biologic drug (known as a reference product) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In terms of safety, purity, and potency, biosimilars are very comparable to the reference product, but clinically inactive components may differ significantly.

The FDA may require manufacturers to complete a clinical trial adequate to show safety, purity, or potency in one or more purposes. The reference product is licenced, and the biosimilar seeks licensure when approving biosimilars. It can only be produced when the patent on the reference product has expired.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes that supplement the growing demands of pharmaceutical drugs, especially for the high-priced patented drugs and the increasing demand for biosimilars for their cost-effectiveness.

The industry will also benefit from the expiration of patents on a number of biologic drugs and a number of blockbuster drugs that are still to lose patent protection in the forecast period, as this will increase future opportunities for biosimilar makers.Regulatory approvals and other regulations favouring the adoption of biosimilars in different countries is also a major driving factor in the biosimilars market. Governments and third-party payers are implementing cost-cutting programmes to encourage biosimilars instead of branded biologics, which boosts the biosimilar market.

Another aspect driving market expansion is the growing geriatric population. The market is predicted to increase because of rising FDA approvals and increasing research and development activity by key manufacturers focused on oncology.

Global market growth is boosted by an expanding product pipeline and new product launches. With favourable government laws and flexible and ineffective regulations, several countries dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

Novartis AG

AMGen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis

Biocon Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope 3 Report Description3.1 Market Definition and Outlook3.2 Properties and Applications3.3 Market Analysis3.4 Key Players 4 Key Assumptions 5 Executive Summary5.1 Overview5.2 Key Drivers5.3 Key Developments5.4 Competitive Structure5.5 Key Industrial Trends 6 Snapshot6.1 Europe6.2 Regional 7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges 8 Global Biosimilar Market Analysis8.1 Key Industry Highlights8.2 Global Biosimilar Historical Market (2016-2020) 8.3 Global Biosimilar Market Forecast (2021-2026)8.4 Global Biosimilar Market by Molecule8.4.1 Infliximab8.4.2 Insulin Glargine8.4.3 Epoetin Alfa8.4.4 Etanercept8.4.5 Filgrastim8.4.6 Somatropin8.4.7 Rituximab8.4.8 Follitropin Alfa8.5 Global Biosimilar Market by Type of Manufacturing8.5.1 In-house Manufacturing8.5.2 Contract Manufacturing8.6 Global Biosimilar Market by Indication8.6.1 Auto-Immune Diseases8.6.2 Blood Disorder8.6.3 Diabetes8.6.4 Oncology8.6.5 Growth Deficiency8.6.6 Female Infertility 9 Regional Analysis9.1 Historical Trend (2016-2020)9.2 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)9.3 Breakup by Country 10 Market Dynamics10.1 SWOT Analysis10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis10.3 Key Indicators for Demand10.4 Key Indicators for Price 11 Biosimilar Patent Landscape11.1 Patent Landscape in the US11.2 Patent Landscape in Europe11.3 Patent Landscape in Japan 12 Value Chain Analysis12.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug12.2 Research and Development12.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars12.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line12.3 Product Development12.3.1 Pre-Testing12.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)12.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III12.4 Final Product Formulation12.5 Marketing and Distribution 13 Price Analysis 14 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant14.1 Manufacturing Process14.2 Raw Material Requirements14.3 Raw Material Pictures14.4 Land and Construction Requirements14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements14.6 Machinery Pictures14.7 Plant Layout14.8 Packaging Requirements14.9 Utility Requirements14.10 Manpower Requirements 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Company Profiles 16 Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0n0ql

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosimilar-market-report-2021-2026-market-shares-capacities-investments-and-mergers-and-acquisitions-301456172.html

SOURCE Research and Markets