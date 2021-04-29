Global Biosensors Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Use Of Biosensors To Monitor Glucose Levels In Individuals With Diabetes Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosensors Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type, Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), Technology, Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosensors market is valued at USD 25.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Metal-based nanoparticles can be efficiently used to detect nucleic acid sequences by exploiting their optoelectronic properties. Recent advancements in the field of nanotechnology have led to the utilization of nanomaterials, such as metal nanoparticles, oxide nanoparticles, magnetic nanomaterials, carbon materials, quantum dots, and metallophthalocyanines, to improve the electrochemical signals of biocatalytic events that occur at electrode/electrolyte interface. Nanomaterials, such as carbon nanotubes and indium oxide nanowires, are widely used to manufacture nanotechnology-based biosensors or nanobiosensors. Nanobiosensors have revolutionized the future of disease diagnosis. They are gaining importance in areas such as catalysis, optics, biomedical sciences, mechanics, magnetic, and energy science.The cost pressure is adversely affecting the growth of the global POC market. This is attributed to reimbursement cuts and lack of sufficient budgets. For instance, in 2013, the US government passed the healthcare reform bill, according to which, manufacturers have to pay a heavy 2.3% annual excise tax on medical devices. Similarly, France has explicitly targeted medical devices for cost containment to recover from the recession. The 2013 French budget included price cuts to the tune of USD 157.6 million on the medical sector (including POC), leading to savings of USD 102.8 million from the ambulatory care sector and USD 54.8 million from hospitals. Expenditure on medical devices (including POC) worldwide is also at risk due to a decrease in the list of healthcare products eligible for reimbursements. These factors create pressure on the global medical devices industry. As a result, manufacturers are finding it increasingly challenging to support prices and preclude margin erosion, with rising competition. Thus, price-cutting measures on medical devices, including POC diagnostics, will pose a key challenge to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Sensor Patch Devices: The fastest type of biosensors market

Sensor patches are devices that are attached to a human body for monitoring a range of vital signs and providing specific treatments when required. Sensor patches are categorized under wearable devices, which have embedded intelligence, connectivity, and increased usability. Sensor patches offer unique opportunities for condition/activity monitoring, feedback, and actuation/delivery services, such as drug delivery or stimulation, localization, identification, personal contextual notifications, information display, and virtual assistance. In simpler terms, these devices can monitor, document, and augment lives, and they can be used to assist people in specialized professional and personal activities. These devices also help in sending information directly to caregivers, as well as allowing remote patient monitoring and detecting diseases at early stages.

Wearable Biosensors: The fastest product segment of the biosensors market

Wearable biosensors have attracted considerable attention because of their potential to change the classical medical diagnostics and continuous health monitoring concepts. Wearable biosensor applications aim to change centralized hospital-based care systems to home-based personal medicine and reduce healthcare cost and time for diagnosis. Nowadays, we can see that wearable biosensors are bringing out a wave of innovation to society. Their comfort and better use can provide a new level of exposure to a patient's real-time health status. This real-time data availability allows better clinical decisions and results in better health results and more efficient use of health systems. For human society, wearable biosensors may help in the early detection of health events and the avoidance of hospitalization. Such events are expected to boost the market growth of wearable biosensors.

Home Diagnostics: Fastest growing application of Biosensors market

Home diagnostics are not limited to checking body weight and measuring body temperature during sickness, it also includes monitoring health and fitness at home without the intervention of physicians. Tests to monitor blood glucose level, fertility, cholesterol, HIV, vitamin D, influenza, and testosterone can be conducted at home by taking a small sample and loading it into a testing cartridge of biosensor units. These biosensor units are intelligent enough to sense the information and transfer it to the consumer's smartphone through Bluetooth, providing instant test results and suggestions for improving health. Home diagnostics offers various advantages, such as privacy, convenience, and ease-of-use, and low cost.

North America: The leading region in the global biosensors market

North America is projected to account for the largest size of the global biosensors market from 2021 to 2026. The presence of key industrial players and the early adoption of new technological advancements such as nanotechnology are the main factors for the growth of the biosensors market in North America. The market's growth is mostly driven by the rise in funding for the research and development of medical devices containing biosensors. Research and development of medical devices are largely dependent on funding and grants. For instance, in 2017, Senseonics Holdings (US), a medical technology company, raised USD 41 million to commercialize its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system and to support research and development for next-generation versions of the sensor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Biosensors Market4.2 Market in North America, by Country and by Product4.3 Market in Apac, by Application4.4 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Emergence of Nanotechnology-Based Biosensors5.2.1.2 Significant Technological Advancements in Last Few Years5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Biosensors to Monitor Glucose Levels in Individuals with Diabetes5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Home-Based Point-Of-Care Devices due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.1.5 Rising Government Initiatives Toward Diagnostics5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Slow Rate of Commercialization and Reluctance in Adopting New Treatment Practices5.2.2.2 High Costs Involved in R&D5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Market in Developing Countries5.2.3.2 High-Growth Opportunities in Food Industry and Environmental Monitoring Applications5.2.3.3 High-Growth Opportunities in Wearable Device Market5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Government Regulations - Long Certification and Approval Cycles5.2.4.2 Pricing Pressure in Poc Market5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Biosensors Ecosystem5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Case Studies for Biosensors Market5.6.1 I-Stat System Helps Patients at Rochdale Urgent Care Center5.6.2 Integrated Health Solution Provided Cost Savings and Increased Efficiency5.6.3 Reducing Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Through Non-Invasive Haemoglobin Monitoring5.6.4 Improving Mobility for Patients and Reducing False Alarms for Staff at Sub-Acute Children's Hospital5.6.5 Enabling Seamless Data Transmission from Patient's Home5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend Analysis5.9 Trade Analysis5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Standards and Regulations Related to Biosensors Market5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

6 Biosensors Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Sensor Patch6.2.1 These Devices Assist People in Specialized Professional and Personal Activities6.3 Embedded Device6.3.1 They Detect Broad Spectrum of Biological Analytes and Show Greater Responses and Success Rates in Medical Laboratories and Food Bioanalyses

7 Biosensors Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Wearable Biosensors7.2.1 Wristwear7.2.1.1 Offer Real-Time Health and Fitness Tracking and Monitoring7.2.2 Eyewear7.2.2.1 Smart Glasses and Smart Lenses to Have Significant Presence in Market in Coming Years7.2.3 Footwear7.2.3.1 Help in Monitoring Kilometer Run, Calories Burned, Workout Hours, Blood Pressure, and Other Fitness- and Health-Related Data7.2.4 Neckwear7.2.4.1 Trendy Devices That Can Help Monitor Fitness7.2.5 Bodywear7.2.5.1 Have Potential to Equip Clothes Used for Daily Wear with Smart Capabilities, Making Detection of Body Movements Possible7.2.6 Others7.3 Non-Wearable Biosensors7.3.1 Offer Real-Time On-Site Monitoring of Production Processes7.4 Impact of COVID-19

8 Biosensors Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Electrochemical Biosensors8.2.1 Amperometric Sensors8.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Sensors8.2.1.1.1 Suitable for Medical Devices for Monitoring Blood Glucose8.2.2 Potentiometric Sensors8.2.2.1 Immunosensors8.2.2.1.1 Enable Label-Free Detection and Quantification of Immune Complex8.2.3 Conductometric Sensors8.2.3.1 Conductometric Devices Can be Used to Study Enzymatic Reactions and for Practical Applications, Including Drug Detection in Human Urine and Pollutant Detection in Environmental Testing8.3 Optical Biosensors8.3.1 SPR8.3.1.1 Measure Interactions in Real-Time with High Sensitivity and Without Needing Labels8.3.2 Colorimetric Biosensors8.3.2.1 Used in Various Applications, Such as Detection and Identification of Virulence Activities8.3.3 Fluorescence Biosensors8.3.3.1 Provide Better Sensitivities and Specificities, as Well as Ease of Labeling, while Detection8.4 Piezoelectric Biosensors8.4.1 Acoustic Biosensors8.4.1.1 Monitor Changes in Physical Properties of Acoustic Waves in Response to Measurand8.4.2 Microcantilever Biosensors8.4.2.1 Promising Tool for Detecting Biomolecular Interactions with Improved Accuracy8.5 Thermal Biosensors8.5.1 Do Not Require Frequent Recalibration and are Insensitive to Optical and Electrochemical Properties of Sample8.6 Nanomechanical Biosensors8.6.1 Have the Ability to Perform Rapid, Sensitive, and Selective Detection of Biological and Biochemical Entities

9 Biosensors Market, by Component9.1 Introduction9.2 Bioreceptor Molecules9.2.1 Presently, Antibodies and Proteins are Also Used as Bioreceptor Molecules in Biosensors9.3 Biological Element9.3.1 Biological Elements are Materials Related to Biomolecules9.4 Transducer9.4.1 Transducer is Most Important Component of Biosensors, It Covers Biochemical Activities into Electrical Signals

10 Biosensors Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Poc10.3 Home Diagnostics10.4 Research Labs10.5 Environmental Monitoring10.6 Food & Beverages10.7 Biodefense

11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 Row

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.2.1 Product Portfolio12.2.2 Regional Focus12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players (2016-2020)12.4 Market Share Analysis: Biosensors Market, 202012.5 Company Evaluation Matrix12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Emerging Leader12.5.3 Pervasive12.5.4 Participant12.6 Startup Evaluation Matrix12.6.1 Progressive Company12.6.2 Responsive Company12.6.3 Dynamic Company12.6.4 Starting Block12.7 Company Product Footprint12.8 Competitive Situations and Trends12.8.1 Product Launches and Developments12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Abbott13.1.2 Roche13.1.3 Medtronic13.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories13.1.5 Dupont13.1.6 Biosensors International Group13.1.7 Cytiva13.1.8 Dexcom13.1.9 Lifescan 13.1.10 Masimo 13.1.11 Nova Biomedical 13.1.12 Universal Biosensors13.2 Other Key Players13.2.1 Acon Laboratories13.2.2 Cardea Bio13.2.3 Conductive Technologies13.2.4 Earlysense13.2.5 Eastprint Incorporated13.2.6 Ist Ag13.2.7 Lifesignals13.2.8 Neurosky13.2.9 Pinnacle Technology 13.2.10 Sd Biosensor 13.2.11 Vitalconnect 13.2.12 Xsensio 13.2.13 Zimmer and Peacock

14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide

