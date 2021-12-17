Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025: The Usage Of IoT With Cold Chain Driving The Biopharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biopharma cold chain packaging market is poised to grow by $1.85 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period. The report on the biopharma cold chain packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in the biopharmaceutical sector and the increasing number of new drugs approved by the FDA.The biopharma cold chain packaging market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the use of IoT with cold chain as one of the prime reasons driving the biopharma cold chain packaging market growth during the next few years. The biopharma cold chain packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

plastic packaging

metal packaging

glass packaging

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The report on biopharma cold chain packaging market covers the following areas:

Biopharma cold chain packaging market sizing

Biopharma cold chain packaging market forecast

Biopharma cold chain packaging market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Plastic packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glass packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CCL Industries Inc.

Creopack

DGP Intelsius Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Peli BioThermal Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Sofrigam

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

