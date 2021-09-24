Global Biopharma Academic And Non-Profit Partnering Deals Report/Directory: Trends, Players And Financials 2015-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 5000 deals from this report, "Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 5000 deals from this report, "Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021"

Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Academic and Non-Profit partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.One of the key highlights of the report is that over 5,000 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Academic and Non-Profit partnering and dealmaking since 2015.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Academic and Non-Profit technologies and products. Key benefits

Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Academic and Non-Profit deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Academic and Non-Profit contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2015

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Academic and Non-Profit contract documents

Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals by value since 2015

Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2015

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Academic and Non-Profit partnering over the years2.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers2.4. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by deal type2.5. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by therapy area2.6. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by technology type2.7. Deal terms for Academic and Non-Profit partnering2.7.1 Academic and Non-Profit partnering headline values2.7.2 Academic and Non-Profit deal upfront payments2.7.3 Academic and Non-Profit deal milestone payments2.7.4 Academic and Non-Profit royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Academic and Non-Profit deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers4.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfbqxk

