Global Biopesticides Market Outlook To 2029 By Class, Species, Type, Formulation, Mode Of Application, Crop Type, End-user & Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopesticides Market Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market, which garnered a revenue of around USD 4,600 Million in the year 2020, is further expected to reach close to USD 14,200 Million by the end of 2029. The global biopesticides market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029.

Biopesticides are a type of pesticides that are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. Biopesticides are an effective way to control or manage target pests without hampering the natural state of the environment. These pesticides are also known to not affect the good microorganisms that are beneficial for the plant growth.

Factors such as the growing demand for organic food products worldwide, surge in organic agricultural practices, rising awareness about the benefits of biopesticides, and the stringent government regulations for the use of toxic pesticides, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the surge in advancements in the field of agricultural science is also expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of formulation into liquid pesticides, and dry formulation. Amongst these segments, the dry formulation segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 14% approximately during the forecast period.

Further, based on application, the market is segmented into foliar spray, dusting, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others, out of which, the foliar spray segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and further attain a revenue of over USD 3200 Million by the end of 2029.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue of over USD 5400 Million by the end of 2029. Further, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period.

Some of the leading market players featured in the report include:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta Group

Certis USA L.L.C.

L.L.C. Isagro S.p.A.

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Limited

Biotalys NV

Terramera Inc.

NewLeaf Symbiotics Inc.

Vestaron Corporation

Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Definition1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Assumptions and Acronyms 3. Research Methodology3.1. Research Process3.2. Primary Research3.3. Secondary Research3.4. Market Size Estimation 4. Analyst Review 5. Executive Summary - Global Biopesticides Market 6. Analysis of Market Dynamics6.1. Growth Drivers6.2. Market Trends 7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth 8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape 9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Biopesticides Market (2020-2029)9.1. Impact on the Demand9.2. Impact on the Manufacturers9.3. Impact on the Supply & Distribution9.4. Impact on the Key Market Players9.5. Impact on the Pricing9.6. Market Impact Analysis in 2020 (quarter wise) w.r.t. COVID-19 Pandemic (USD Million) 10. Key Market Opportunities 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. Market Share Analysis, 202011.2. Competitive Benchmarking11.3. Competitive Structure11.4. Company Profiles 12. Product Pipeline Analysis 13. Global Biopesticides Market 2020-202913.1. Market Overview13.2. By Volume (Tons)13.3. By Value (USD Million)13.4. Global Biopesticides Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-202913.4.1. By Class, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.1. Biochemical pesticides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.2. Microbial pesticides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.3. Bacteria, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.4. Fungi, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.5. Protozoa, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.6. Viruses, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.1.7. Plant-incorporated-protectants (PIPs), 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2. By Species, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2.1. Bacillus, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2.2. Trichoderma, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2.3. Streptomyces, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2.4. Pseudomonas, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2.5. Paecilomyces, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.2.6. Others, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.3. By Type, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.3.1. Insecticides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.3.2. Herbicides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.3.3. Bactericides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.3.4. Fungicides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.3.5. Nematicides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.4. By Formulation, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.4.1. Liquid Pesticides, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.4.2. Dry Formulation, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.5. By Mode of Application, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.5.1. Foliar Spray, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.5.2. Dusting, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.5.3. Soil Treatment, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.5.4. Seed Treatment, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.5.5. Others, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.6. By Crop Type, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.6.1. Cereals & grains, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.6.2. Pulses, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.6.3. Fruits, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.6.4. Vegetables, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.6.5. Others, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.7. By End-user, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.7.1. Agriculture Farms, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.7.2. Greenhouses, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.7.3. Nursery, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.7.4. Lawn & Garden, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)13.4.8. By Region, 2020-2029F (USD Million & Tons)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sce19x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biopesticides-market-outlook-to-2029-by-class-species-type-formulation-mode-of-application-crop-type-end-user--region-301428074.html

SOURCE Research and Markets