Global Bioinformatics Markets & Technologies Report 2021-2025: Antibody-Based Drug Discovery And Development, Development Of Novel Bioinformatics And Drugs, New Antibody Technologies & Antibody Types

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioinformatics: Technologies and Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for bioinformatics should grow from $16.1 billion in 2020 to $24.1 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% for the period of 2020-2025.

The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for antibodies research, the expanding COVID-19 pandemic, epidemics of other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to develop new data regarding genetic consequences to counter the rise in different infectious diseases globally.

Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies and the usage of different bioinformatic tools. For example, publicly available datasets of human BCR were selected to represent different sequencing platforms such as Illumina MiSeq, Roche 454, and Ion Torrent.

Sample preparation protocols, data quality and disease status information are also required during sequencing. The use of different tools manufactured by key players is likely to propel the growth of the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.

Genomics continues to attract significant investment from public and private funds, which has fueled the development of subdisciplines such as chemogenomics, metagenomics, pharmacogenomics and toxicogenomics. Further advances in high-throughput technologies have led to a decline in sequencing costs and an increase in data generation. The rapid evolution of cloud-based solutions has helped address some IT infrastructure issues relating to data storage and retrieval, although challenges remain with respect to data security.

Proteomics is increasingly gaining pace and offers considerable potential, particularly to the pharma industry, as the vast number of approved drugs act directly on protein targets, and the development of biologics and orphan drugs is high on pharma radar.

For instance, according to the Journal of Proteome Research, the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) has a working group, the Proteomics Standards Initiative (PSI), whose mission is to define data standards for proteomics.

HUPO is also exploring the application of proteomics for the purpose of integrating it with genomics and transcriptomics across the life sciences and biomedical research. Advances in proteomics and the interpretation of multiplexed proteomics data will continue to attract investment from the industry.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market.

It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies and technologies that will drive the field forward.

Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment.

For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Biological Data Sources

Bioinformatics in Systems Biology

Bioinformatics in Precision Medicine

Bioinformatics in Drug Development

Cheminformatics

Next-Generation Sequencing

Bioinformatics in Metagenomics

Bioinformatics in Database Management Systems

Market Trends

Precision Medicine and Biomarker Identification

Cloud-Based Solutions

Shift Toward Value-Based Care

Market Challenges

Data Integration

Data Reliability and Standardization

End-to-End Workflows

Market Trends in Bioinformatics Tools and Software

Purchasing Factors Analysis

Analyzing Experimental Data

Chapter 4 Research Funding for Bioinformatics

Research Grants

Public Funding

Private Funding

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

Increasing Use of Bioinformatics Analytical Software

New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types

Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development

Developed and Increasing Research Areas

Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets

Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research

New Application-Focused Technology Platforms

Market Restraints

Challenging Issues of Modeling Systems

Ethical Concerns of Bioinformatics and Computational Genomics

Market Opportunities

Market Expansion into Emerging Countries

Development of Novel Bioinformatics and Drugs

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Information Overload

Data Volume

Data Variety

Data Velocity

Data Veracity

Software Scalability and Validity

Global Market for Bioinformatics by Application

Genomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Cheminformatics

Pharmacogenomics

Metagenomics

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market for Sequencing Services and Platforms

Global Market for Sequencing Services and Platforms

Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platforms

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Solution

Global Market for Bioinformatics by Solution

Bioinformatic Tools and Database Services

Database Management Services

IT Hardware and Infrastructure

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Bioinformatics by End User

Research

Clinical and Medical

Other End Users

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Bioinformatics by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

Short-Term Impact

Change in Demand

Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions

Research and Development Changes

Long-Term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Pharmaceutical/Biotech Products

Self-Sufficiency in Pharma/Biotech Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products

Chapter 12 Bioinformatics Applications in Pharmaceutical R&D

Introduction

Drug Discovery and Development Process

Target Identification

Target Validation

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Clinical Research: Drug Development

Preclinical Experiments

Investigational New Drug Applications

Clinical Trials

New Drug Application

NDA Approval

Post-Launch Ongoing Studies and Phase IV Clinical Trials

Electronic Health Records

Mobile Health Technologies

Recent Pharmaceutical and Bioinformatics Alliances and Partnerships

Conclusions

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Ranking Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

3rd Millennium Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biomatters Ltd. Geneious

Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)

Bio-Techne

Compugen Ltd.

Dassault Systemes Biovia

Dnastar, Inc.

Genedata Ag

Geneva Bioformatics (Genebio) Sa

Genomatix Software Gmbh

Gns Healthcare Inc.

GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Inte:Ligand Software Entwicklungs Und Consulting Gmbh

Macvector Inc.

Molecular Connections Pvt. Ltd.

Molecular Networks Gmbh

Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

Perkinelmer Informatics Inc.

Personalis Inc.

Qlucore Ab

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Smartgene Services Sarl

Syngene International

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

