Global Biogas Plants Market To Reach $6.5 Billion By 2026

Global Biogas Plants Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026Biogas plants can convert energy crops, organic industrial and municipal solid waste, and manure, into efficient fertilizer and reduce the odors associated with traditional manure management. The most important factor driving the growth of biogas is that it is eco-friendly and produced from a wide variety of organic materials and wastes, such as crop residues, animal manure, sewage sludge, municipal/industrial organic waste, stillage from ethanol production, and specially grown energy crops. Biogas holds immense application scope in the transportation and power generation sectors. Biogas is extensively employed in gas engines for converting the energy into heat and electricity. The market growth is also governed by implementation of environmental and governmental legislations and regulations that favor biogas, especially in developed regions such as the US and Europe. Given the numerous advantages of biogas, venture capital investments are the one on the rise for biogas plants, especially in the agriculture and food industry. Interest in biofuels, on the whole, is escalating with start-ups in this sector cornering some of the largest venture backed funding. Rising cost of energy is encouraging companies to invest in building biogas plants for decentralized generation of renewable energy from organic wastes and residues. These energy recovery plants located at the site of origin of wastes also help companies eliminate waste disposal costs. Developments in the field of anaerobic digestion will also positively impact the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biogas Plants estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $468.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $828.6 Million by 2026The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$468.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.27% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$828.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$881.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe represents a key market with 75% of the total biogas being used for the production of electricity. In terms of both consumption and production of biogas, Europe is ahead of the other nations mainly due to increased government regulation for environment friendly initiatives. The leading biogas producing countries in Europe include Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. Biogas production in the US is predicted to grow significantly by 2030, leading to massive inflow of the renewable natural gas for vehicle along with non-vehicle applications. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being spurred by continuous infrastructure development and business expansion in the region, especially in the emerging markets such as China and India. China and India have been producing biogas at the household level for past several decades. These small plants have been using human and animal excrement as raw materials and subsequent gas generated is mostly used for illumination as well as cooking purposes, and small combustion engines on a few occasions. More

