Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Awareness Levels, Government Schemes And Programmes, Improving Distribution Networks Driving Growth

The global biodegradable sanitary napkins market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2021-2026.

A sanitary napkin is an absorbent item used by a woman during her menstruation. They are either made of non-biodegradable cellulosic fiber and plastics or biodegradable materials such as banana fibre, bamboo corn, organic cotton etc. that do not contain any synthetic or chemical-based raw materials. The use of hazardous chemicals and raw materials in ordinary sanitary napkins has propelled the interest of female population towards the use of biodegradable sanitary napkins. Increasing awareness to protect the environment is also driving the adoption of biodegradable raw materials in sanitary pads.

Factors such as increasing population of working women, growing awareness about female hygiene, and increasing health issues such as skin irritation and rashes are also contributing to the growth of the biodegradable sanitary napkins market across the globe. Non-biodegradable sanitary napkins use chemicals like dioxins, furans, chlorines and fragrances which causes skin problems and create a negative impact on the environment.

On the other hand, biodegradable sanitary napkins use materials such as banana fiber, corn starch, water hyacinth, organic cotton, etc. which are comfortable, hygienic, cost-effective, and has a good capacity to absorb blood adequately. Some of the other factors driving this market include increasing awareness levels, government schemes and programmes, improving distribution networks, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the market size for the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market?2. What is the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market growth?3. What are the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market drivers?4. What are the key industry trends in the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market?6. What is the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market breakup by material type?7. What is the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market breakup by distribution channel?8. What are the major regions in the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market?9. Who are the key companies/players in the global biodegradable sanitary napkins market? Report Scope Market Breakup by Material Type

Bamboo-Corn

Cotton

Banana Fibre

Others.

Cotton currently dominates the market, holding the largest share. Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Organic Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Others

Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets currently hold the largest share. Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Latin America

Middle east and Africa .

Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the major share. Competitive Landscape:The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5qm79

