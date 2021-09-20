Global Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Technology Market Report 202-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advances in Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report focuses on identifying and analyzing research initiatives focused on the development of new biodegradable PSA candidates for the healthcare, packaging, cosmetics, and agricultural industries.

The developments captured in this research service are categorized into three major approaches namely: new material development, introducing biodegradability to existing synthetic polymeric adhesives, and exploring naturally occurring adhesives. The primary focus of researching these materials is to define their biodegradability while not compromising on their binding properties across a wide range of substrates.

Biodegradable polymers are increasingly adopted in many applications and industries to replace crude-derived polymers. Currently, the application of biodegradable polymers as binders, sealants, and adhesives is gaining traction, with pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) being a hot area of interest. Healthcare, FMCG, and packaging are the top areas of interest for PSA adoption. Biodegradable polymers are used as PSA in flexible packaging of food, as cosmetic glues and as seed coatings.

The need for biodegradable PSAs in wound care is significant as most adhesive solutions available currently are non-biodegradable or can potentially cause allergies. One of the most common candidates currently used as a tissue sealant is cyanoacrylate, which is non-biodegradable.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued guidance to update its policy regarding the use of animal-derived materials in medical patches and skin formats. Therefore, R&D toward plant-derived biodegradable PSA, naturally inspired polymers, and integrating biodegradability in acrylates and polyurethanes has increased.

Apart from replacing animal-derived polymers as adhesives, the drive toward a global circular economy contributes to the reduction in the use of fossil resources and greenhouse gas emissions propelling opportunities for biodegradable PSAs. Additionally, certain properties such as wettability, polarity, cohesion strength, and tack can make biodegradable PSA extremely attractive to end users.

The packaging industry is shifting focus from using synthetic petroleum-derived polymers, which may eventually end up as microplastics to compostable PSA adhesives that break into carbon dioxide and nutrients. These factors push consumers and brand owners to be ever-more conscious about the environment. Many companies are trying to adopt biodegradable materials to design labels and tapes for packaging.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives1.1 Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the Insulation Materials in Industrial Applications1.2 The Strategic Imperative 1.3 New Material Developments Need to be Emphasized on for Efficient Growth of Biodegradable PSA Technology1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Executive Summary2.1 Research Scope2.2 Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Covered in this Research2.3 Research Methodology2.4 Key Findings2.5 Sustainability Efforts Acts as a Key Driving Factor for Adhesive Development2.6 Regulations Across the Globe Striving to Promote Biodegradable Adhesives2.7 Factors Driving Biodegradability in Adhesives for Skin and Wound Care

3.0 Technology Overview3.1 PVA-Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives have Established Usage in Biomedical Applications3.2 Research is Focused on Investigating Biocompatability of PVA Adhesives for Biomedical Applications3.3 Biodegradable Polyesters Derived from Plants are Being Investigated for Use as Pressure Sensitive Adhesives3.4 Research is Focused on Investigating Esters of Lactic Acid (Lactones) for Developing New PSAs3.5 Polylactide- Based Adhesives are Encountering Challenges for Adoption in Wound Care Due to Their Hardness3.6 New Formulation and Manufacturing Strategies are Being Designed for PLA-based Adhesives3.7 Microbial Derived Polymers are Being Investigated for Woundcare3.8 Algae-derived Bioadhesives are Gaining Research Focus3.9 Biomimicked Polymers from Mussels and Cephalopads are Being Researched for Use in Drug Delivery3.10 Apart from Mussels, Other Adhesives from Sandcastle Worms and Cephalopods are Being Investigated3.11 Other Biodegradable Polymers Such as Polybeta-hydroxyorganoate and Hybrids are Also in Research Focus3.12 Examples of Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Being Tested and Demonstrated3.13 Vegetable Oil Based Plasticizers and Tackifiers Promote Biodegradability3.14 Tack, Polarity, Wettability and Biocompatability are Key Functional Attributes3.15 End Users Demand Firm Adhesion of Candidates Along with Water Resistance and Zero Irritation

4.0 Industry Overview4.1 Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Have Key Applications in Wound Care, Skincare and Packaging4.2 Wound Care and Skincare Applications are the Most Predominantly Used Among Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives4.3 Drug Delivery is a Major Research Focus Area for Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives4.4 Sustainable Packaging Requires Excellent Bioadhesion of Labels and Tapes4.5 Biodegradable Adhesives Can Be Used in Electromedical Applications for Better Electrical Connections4.6 Agriculture is a Niche Area Currently Wherein Biodegradable PSAs are Being Investigated

5.0 Competitive Landscape5.1 Need for Biodegradability is a Major Factor Driving Growth of Biodegradable PSAs5.2 The Push from Venture Capitalists to Develop and Research New Adhesives is Prominent5.3 Lack of Specific Standards and High Cost of Production of Some Polymers Used in These PSAs Pose Certain Risks5.4 Key Patents are Focused on Developing Bio-Based Cross-Linkers, Tackifiers, and Other Additives5.5 Key Properties and Functional Aspects of Biodegradable PSA Candidates Based on Patent Scenario5.6 Research Publications Showcases Strong Interest Toward PVA, Polyacrylates, and Biomimicked Adhesives5.7 Polyvinyl Alcohol, Biodegradabl Polyacryates, and Biomimetic Adhesives are Developed for Healthcare5.8 Partnerships and Collaborations are Aimed at Developing Drug Delivery Adhesives5.9 Mergers & Acquisitions for New Product Development and Commercialization5.10 Funding Focused on Development of New Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives5.11 Personal Care Company Initatives and Commitments on Bioadhesives5.12 Universities and Research Institutes are Testing the Feasibility to Introduce Biodegradability in Urethanes5.13 Companies Introduce Starting Feedstocks to Develop Polyurethanes and Potential Replacements for Polyacrylates

6.0 Comparative Assessment6.1 Polylactides Which are Excellent Biodegradable Polymers are Used Significantly in Dressings and Tapes for Wound Care6.2 Comparision of Key Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

7.0 Future Prospects7.1 Emerging Biodegradable Materials for Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Across Main Applications7.2 Growth Opportunities of Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in the Next Five Years7.3 Application Expansion into Wound Care and Packaging as Expected

8.0 Companies to Action8.1 A Toyochem Japan (A Part of Toyoink Group) Has Developed a PSA With More Than 80% Recyclable Content8.2 Acucote Inc. Develops Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Dispersable Labels and Wash Off Adhesives8.3 Sustainable Adhesive Products Have Launched the BioTak Adhesive With Excellent Tack and Flow Properties8.4 Mussel Polymers Inc. (MPI) Plans to Demonstrate Its PCS-based Adhesive for Underwater Applications8.5 Chemence's Exofin Aims to Introduce Biodegradability Within Cyanoacrylates and Use the Same for Biomedical8.6 LD Davis is Focusing Primarily on Recycled Gelatin and Testing Its Use in New Applications, Such as Cosmetics

9.0 Growth Opportunities9.1 New Product Development of Biodegradable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives9.2 Need for Launching New Biodegradable Adhesives in Wound Care9.3 Product Launches Need to be Associated with Attached Documents Specifying Technology Parameters Related to Biodegradability9.4 Strategic Partnerships to Build New Manufacturing Facilities9.5 Technology and IP Protection to Control Commercial Use

