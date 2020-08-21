Global Biodegradable Films Market Report 2020-2025 - Focus Of Governments On Green Procurement Policies

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Films Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA), Applications (Food Packaging, Agriculture & Horticulture, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable films market is estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%.The growing awareness regarding plastic waste and its adverse impact on the environment is one the primary factors driving market growth. Moreover, factors like growing demand from the food packaging industry, and high demand from the agriculture & horticulture sectors are also contributing toward the market growth of biodegradable films.

PLA is estimated to lead the biodegradable films market, by type in terms of volume during the forecast period

By type, PLA is estimated to be the largest segment in biodegradable films market in 2020. It is largely used in the packaging industry because it does not have a negative impact on food prices or its supply. It is often blended with starch to increase biodegradability and reduce cost.The key applications of PLA are thermoformed products, such as drink cups, takeaway food trays, containers, and planter boxes. It has good rigidity and allows for the replacement of polystyrene and PET in such applications. PLA is being adopted rapidly as it is more economical to manufacture as compared with the synthesis of other biodegradable plastics.

Food packaging is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in biodegradable films market, by application

By application, food packaging is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of biodegradable films. Egg trays, edible coating, paper boards, wrapping films, and food containers are some of the common applications of biodegradable films in the food packaging industry. PLA, starch blends, PBS, PHA, and cellulose are the most widely used biodegradable films in the food packaging industry.Increasing demand for more sustainable packaging material for fast food and ready to eat food is driving the growth of biodegradable films in food packaging application. Biodegradable films are mainly used in fresh & frozen food packaging as well as the packaging of dried snacks & candy, and bakery goods among others.

Asia-Pacific biodegradable films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for biodegradable films during the forecast period. The use of biodegradable films is increasing due to environmental regulations. The rising government regulations regarding the ban on conventional plastic bags and global warming initiatives are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable films for packaging applications in Asia-Pacific.

Research Coverage

The report defines, segments, and projects the biodegradable films market based on type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product launches, expansions, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.

The biodegradable films market report is dominated by players such as BASF SE ( Germany), Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan), Taghleef Industries (UAE), Walki Group Oy ( Finland), Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd. ( China), BioBag Americas, Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Plascon Group (US), Bi-Ax International Inc. ( Canada), and Cortec Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Biodegradable Films Market4.2 Biodegradable Films Market, By Region4.3 Europe Biodegradable Films Market, By Country and Application4.4 Biodegradable Films Market, By Type4.5 Biodegradable Films Market, By Application 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Demand from Food Packaging Industry5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products5.2.1.3 Focus of Governments on Green Procurement Policies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Biodegradable Films Compared to Conventional Plastic Films5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Steadily Growing Bioplastic Industry Worldwide5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Biodegradable Films in Composting Applications5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Performance Issues Related to Biodegradable Films5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Biodegradable Films Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 PLA6.3 Starch Blends6.4 Biodegradable Polyester6.5 PHA6.6 Others 7 Biodegradable Films Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Food Packaging7.3 Agriculture & Horticulture7.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Packaging7.5 Industrial Packaging7.6 Others 8 Biodegradable Films Market, By Region8.1 Introduction8.2 Europe8.3 North America8.4 Asia-Pacific8.5 Middle East & Africa8.6 South America 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Winners vs. Tail-Enders9.2.1 Winners9.2.2 Tail-Enders9.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 20199.3.1 Visionary Leaders9.3.2 Innovators9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators9.3.4 Emerging Companies9.4 Competitive Benchmarking9.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio9.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence9.5 Market Ranking of Key Players9.6 Competitive Scenario9.6.1 Acquisitions9.6.2 New Product Launches9.6.3 Collaborations9.6.4 Expansions9.6.5 Partnerships9.6.6 Contracts 10 Company Profiles10.1 BASF SE10.2 Plascon Group10.3 Walki Group OY10.4 Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.10.5 Cortec Corporation10.6 Bi-Ax International Inc.10.7 Biobag Americas, Inc.10.8 Taghleef Industries10.9 Clondalkin Group10.10 Other Companies10.10.1 TIPA Corp. Ltd.10.10.2 Polypak S.R.O.10.10.3 Plastika Kritis SA10.10.4 Trioplast Industrier AB10.10.5 Groupe Barbier10.10.6 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.10.10.7 PACO Label10.10.8 Layfield Group10.10.9 Polystar Plastics Ltd. 10.10.10 Avery Dennison CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8jxab

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biodegradable-films-market-report-2020-2025---focus-of-governments-on-green-procurement-policies-301116276.html

SOURCE Research and Markets