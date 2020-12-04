Global Biocides Market (2020 To 2026) - By Type And Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocides Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biocides market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Biocides are the chemical substance or microorganisms that are intended to control or end the harmful organism populations. The increasing initiatives by government and non-government organizations to provide clean drinking water to everyone especially in developing economies is expected to significantly foster the growth of the biocides industry.The global biocides market is segmented based on the type and application. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organosulfur, organic acids, phenolics, and others. Halogen compound is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Further, on the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into water treatment, personal care, wood preservation, food & beverage, and others. Water treatment is expected to maintain a lucrative growth during the forecast period.The global biocides market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period owing to the considerable market share of the US in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the strong presence of end-user industries across the region and the increasing need for wastewater treatment by these industries.The key players of the global biocides market include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, collaborations with government, expansion, and funding to stay competitive in the market. The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global biocides market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biocides market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global biocides market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary1.1. Research Business Functions and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown1.2.1. By Segments1.2.2. By Geography 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion2.3. Rules & Regulations 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Company Share Analysis3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis3.3.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.3.3.1.1. Overview3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.1.4. Recent Developments3.3.2. BASF SE3.3.2.1. Overview3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.2.4. Recent Developments3.3.3. Clariant International Ltd.3.3.3.1. Overview3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.3.4. Recent Developments3.3.4. The DOW Chemical Company3.3.4.1. Overview3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.4.4. Recent Developments3.3.5. The Lubrizol Corp.3.3.5.1. Overview3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.5.4. Recent Developments 4. Market Determinants4.1 Motivators4.2 Restraints4.1. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Global Biocides Market by Type5.1.1. Halogen compounds5.1.2. Metallic compounds5.1.3. Organosulfurs5.1.4. Organic acids5.1.5. Phenolics5.1.6. Others5.2. Global Biocides Market by Application5.2.1. Water treatment5.2.2. Personal care5.2.3. Wood preservation5.2.4. Food & beverage5.2.5. Others 6. Regional Analysis6.1. North America6.1.1. US6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles7.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.7.2. Albemarle Corp.7.3. Baker Hughes Co.7.4. BASF SE7.5. Clariant International Ltd.7.6. Cortec Corp.7.7. EcolabInc.7.8. IRO GROUP INC.7.9. Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A7.10. Kemira Oyj7.11. LanxessAG7.12. Melzer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.7.13. Solvay SA7.14. Suez Water Technologies & Solutions7.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc7.16. The Lubrizol Corp.7.17. Thor Group Ltd.7.18. Troy Corp.7.19. Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ltd.7.20. Veolia Water Solutions & TechnologiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2yo2i

